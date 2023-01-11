Dr. Mitch Shulman: Feed a cold? Starve a fever? What are you supposed to do to manage a cold or the flu?

Feed a cold. Starve a fever. These inaccurate bits of advice may date back to the Middle Ages. At that time, it was believed that to combat illness either the body needed to be fuelled if it was too cold or cooled down by not eating to keep the internal fires from being stoked if there was a fever. There’s absolutely no truth to this.
To take good care of yourself when you’re sick it’s important to keep up with your fluids. You lose a lot through breathing and sweating. Keeping your body well hydrated will help reduce a fever. Drinking enough liquid also makes it easier to keep the lining of your nose and mouth healthy and moist and thus better able to protect you from getting another infection.
Having enough liquid on board makes it easier to keep mucus liquid and flowing. Hard mucus is more difficult to expel. Hot liquids such as hot tea with lemon and perhaps honey, water and yes, even chicken soup, can be soothing. The steam rising from a hot beverage may also decongest your nose and sinuses. If you’re nauseated, drink small sips more often. How much should you drink? Enough so that your urine is slightly yellow, almost clear.
It’s also good advice to eat healthy food if you’re up to it, but often when we’re sick it’s tough to cook or prepare. Yogurt and oatmeal are examples of foods that are easy to make and good for you. Avoid overly processed food.
Gargling with salt water or a gentle mouth wash without alcohol helps with a sore throat and to clear mucus from the back of the throat. Over-the-counter saline (salt water) nose drops and sprays can help with a blocked nose. In some cases, the short-term use of a nasal decongestant spray or drops may be worth considering. If your nose and sinuses are very congested, an oral decongestant may be warranted but check with your pharmacist as people with certain underlying health issues may not be able to use an oral decongestant safely.
Nasal irrigation can help if used properly: sterile water, a thorough cleaning of the device between uses and a gentle technique. Dry air dries your membranes and makes it tougher to breathe so consider humidification where you work and sleep. It’s important that the humidifier be kept clean. If you go out, cold air is dry. Breathing it will dry out your nose and mouth. The cold also affects the ability of your nose to protect you from other infections. Wearing a mask not only protects others but also helps to humidify and warm the air that you are breathing.
For the muscle aches and pain and to reduce a fever, over-the-counter acetaminophen or non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (such as ibuprofen) work. Any fever that persists or fails to come down needs to be investigated. Don’t exceed the doses on the label and check the labels of any medications that you are using for a cold. Both acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be found in many multi-system, over-the-counter cold medications and you don’t want to take too much.
Colds and the flu are viral illnesses that last 5 to 10 days, but don’t be surprised if it takes a few more days afterwards to fully recover. Take it easy, let your body rest and give it the time that it needs.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
