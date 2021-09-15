How can you maximize the benefits of exercise? Here’s what we know. Key point: some exercise is better than no exercise. A study recently reported in, the Journal of the American Medical Association: Cardiology, revealed that if people chose their own workout goals they were more likely to achieve them and that they needed to start right in without a ramp up or delay.
Whatever you choose, do something every day that raises your heart rate and gets your blood flowing. If you haven’t got time to do it all at once, spread your activity throughout the day. Go for a 5 minute walk at lunch; do some reps whenever you can fit them in.
How long should you exercise for? That depends on your goals. For cardio exercises like jogging, biking, or swimming, you should aim for a minimum of 20 – 30 minutes. If you do 30 minutes, 3 times a week, you’ll do 90 minutes total which is within the recommendation of 75 – 150 minutes of cardio exercise per week. If you have the time, anywhere from 45 – 60 minutes makes for an excellent cardio workout.
Longer workouts, for 90 minutes or more, can also build excellent cardio fitness. However, this length may only be appropriate once a week because it can put too much strain on your body. Furthermore, if you want to reduce the risk of injury and stay motivated, don’t limit yourself to just one type of exercise. You can get cardio fitness from rowing, biking, swimming, walking, running, or jogging to name just a few of the many choices.
By varying how you exercise, not only do different muscles get involved (which is a major benefit) but this also reduces the strain on specific parts of the body. Variety is not only the spice of life but also important to get the most out of your workouts safely. Whether you change the regimen daily, weekly, or, monthly, don’t do the same exercises all the time.
What if you haven’t got 20 – 30 minutes even if you spread it out? Then HIIT (high intensity interval training) may be the answer. Effective HIIT protocols can be only 4 minutes long. You push yourself to your limit for brief intervals with short periods of recovery in between. These are demanding workouts which can improve cardiovascular fitness if done properly.
What if the goal is to build strength? You can start with 30 minutes, 3 times a week. If you’re lifting heavy and your goal is maximizing strength, then your workouts will take longer because you’ll need 3 – 5 minutes of rest between sets. To reduce that time commitment you can pair exercises which do not stress the same muscles but heavy lifting takes time. To reduce the risk of injury: warm up before exercise, cool down after and stretch gently before and after.
Unfortunately, most of the advice that you get at the gym or from the Internet isn’t good. For accurate, safe information, a physiotherapist or a certified trainer can assess your needs, set up a program for you and watch that you are doing your exercise safely. But don’t wait. Start now by going for a walk after dinner, gardening, taking a yoga/Pilates/zoom class. Pick what you can do safely and go for it!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
