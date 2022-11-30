Dr. Mitch Shulman: Endemic, outbreak, epidemic, pandemic. What do they mean and should you care?

An epidemic is a disease that affects a large number of people within a community or region.
A pandemic happens when the disease is no longer restricted to one country but has spread beyond international borders. Think of the “p” standing for the passport it needs to get around!
Endemic means it’s a disease that has stayed within a community.
An outbreak is a larger than expected increase in the number of endemic cases or a case in a new area. If it’s not quickly controlled, an outbreak can become an epidemic and an epidemic a pandemic.
For example: malaria is endemic to parts of Africa. It’s a background disease that anyone living in an affected area can be exposed to and might get sick with. If there’s a sudden increase in the number of cases, then you have an outbreak of malaria. If it spreads beyond the usual area and the number of cases increases dramatically, then you have an epidemic. And if it then crosses borders into new countries where it wasn’t seen before, you have a pandemic.
How does this affect you?
An endemic disease like the common cold is always in the background and you would take normal precautions to protect yourself. After the kids come back from holidays, there’s often a predictable increase in the number of colds that we see in the community starting about two weeks after their return. This would be an outbreak and if we take the proper precautions, we can limit the spread. Therefore, we would suggest mask wearing, hand washing and staying at home if you have fever, cough, sore throat etc.
That’s usually enough to stop this outbreak. In the case of the outbreak of monkeypox, vaccination gave us an additional tool to keep it from spreading and the same applies to influenza.
Recently it was announced that we have reached an epidemic situation with influenza in Canada. This warns us that the flu virus is widespread within our communities and that we will all likely be exposed. This warning enables us to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves. In the case of influenza, which is a respiratory virus spread by coughing, sneezing, etc., wearing a mask; maintaining a reasonable distance from people; improving ventilation; and hand washing will protect us. Additionally, because the virus can live on door handles and other shared surfaces like phones or keyboards, cleaning them with an approved anti-viral cleaning wipe adds an additional layer of protection.
Vaccination warns our immune system in advance and has a key role to play. The choice is yours if you want to take advantage of the warning to reduce your risk of becoming sick.
By the way, it’s a myth that we can improve our immune system by exposing it to illness. Our immune system is exposed on a daily basis to so many different bugs in our normal life that it’s already getting a great workout. Vaccines wave the danger flag so that our immune system knows what’s coming and can prepare. There’s no advantage to deliberately exposing yourself to a disease. The immune response isn’t improved and there’s always the risk that you can get very sick, so why take the chance?
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
