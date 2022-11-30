Dr. Mitch Shulman: Endemic, outbreak, epidemic, pandemic. What do they mean and should you care?

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Periods of rain. High 46F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.