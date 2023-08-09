Dr. Mitch Shulman: Eight tips to living healthier and longer

Want to live longer and healthier? Two recently reported studies have provided some key insights in how to achieve that goal.
In the first, more than 700,000 American war veterans, aged 40 to 99, were followed. According to the report presented at a recent conference, if the veterans incorporated these eight behaviours into their lives they lived significantly longer. The advantages were greater if they started in their 40s and the more of them that they followed, but there was an additive benefit from each, which remained even if they waited until they reached their 60s to start. Furthermore, these benefits persisted even when diabetes and other underlying health concerns were present.
Listed in the order of the magnitude of their impact:
1) Exercise
First and foremost, exercise. Any amount of activity helped, although reaching the recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise is ultimately the goal. This can be spread out over a week but there is a positive effect even if someone is a „weekend warrior“ who gets most of their exercise done in just a few days.
The second study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that isometric exercises help to reduce blood pressure. Isometric exercises tighten (contract) a specific muscle or group of muscles without a noticeable change in the muscles’ length. In this study, planks and wall squats were the specific forms of isometric exercise that were cited, but there was a drop in blood pressure with any form of exercise, the combination of resistance and aerobic exercise coming in next in terms of the magnitude of the positive effect. It’s key when performing isometrics or resistance training that you do not hold your breath.
2) Avoid opioid addiction
Addiction of any sort is not good for health. Opioid addiction has dramatically affected life expectancy across Canada and the United States.
3) Stop smoking
Even better if you never started but there’s a health advantage to stopping at any time, the sooner the better.
4) Try to limit stress
Exercise helps in this regard but meditation, yoga, a hobby can all play a role.
5) Avoid alcohol, especially binge drinking
Binge drinking is more than three or four drinks at a time. Admittedly in the past we had thought that small amounts of alcohol could help by reducing stress and protecting the heart. Any benefit is overwhelmed by its many harmful health effects. Research continues to emphasize that there is no amount of alcohol consumption that is completely risk-free.
6) Diet is important
A predominantly fruit, vegetable and nut diet with meat as a side dish seems to be best.
7) Sleep
Sleeping seven to nine hours a night is another key component. During sleep your body repairs itself and a good night’s rest helps you to cope with stress as well.
8) Last but not least, positive social connections
Volunteer, play a sport with others, reach out to friends and family.
All these will help you live a longer, healthier life. Start with whatever works best for you. Any of these is worthwhile and then build from there.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He‘s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
