Phase 3 data has been announced on four vaccines against COVID-19. How to choose? Having a choice is great. Every year when the flu vaccine is released, there are actually a number available with some significant differences between them. The provincial governments decide which one(s) they will use based on local conditions and availability.
The first COVID-19 vaccine to be released was the Russian “Sputnik 5”. This two-step vaccine uses modified cold viruses (adenoviruses) to introduce the genetic blueprint for the spike protein (which is on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus) into the body’s cells. There, the protein manufacturing apparatus makes the spike protein. It is released into the circulation triggering an immune response but it can’t give you COVID-19.
There are important questions about this vaccine. First, it is being used without a true Phase 3 study. In effect, using it became the Phase 3 study. Next, the recently reported efficacy data may not have scientific merit. Lastly, the vaccine uses two different modified adeno-cold viruses — Ad26, and for the second injection, Ad5. There may have been a safety issue with Ad5 in the past and so I would like to see more data.
The Pfzier / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are based on new technology — mRNA. mRNA is a messenger telling the protein-making part of the cell what to create. Both vaccines take the mRNA and wrap it in a bubble of fat. They are also two-step vaccines with the injections approximately 3 – 4 weeks apart. The lipid envelope delivers the mRNA to the cells where the protein making machinery churns out the spike protein stimulating the immune response.
Both vaccines are more expensive. Also, they both need to be stored and transported at cold temperatures, the Pfizer / BioNTech at minus 70-80C; the Moderna not as cold.
The latest vaccine to submit Phase 3 data, the Oxford-AstraZeneca one, uses a modified adenovirus. This technology is tried and true and we have a lot of experience with it. It can be stored and transported at usual refrigerator temperatures. Its expected cost will be less than any of the others so far.
So which one to choose? In all honesty, the choice will most likely not be yours or mine to make. The provincial governments will decide which one they will make available as they already do with the flu vaccine. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization — a body that exists at arm’s length from Health Canada — advises on vaccine policy and choice. Quebec will most likely do its own review using its own experts.
The other question is whether the vaccine will be provided for free. Ontario doesn’t charge patients for the influenza vaccine. That isn’t how Quebec handles its flu vaccination program. It’ll be interesting to see what they decide. In the meantime, let’s take good care of each other. Hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing, good ventilation all work. We’ll need to continue for a bit longer while we wait for the vaccine to be available.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
