Dr. Mitch Shulman: ED drugs and visual problems; and what is ‘self-Isolation’?

A study in the Journal, JAMA Ophthalmology, brought to our attention a number of rare but serious complications associated with the use of certain medications used to manage erectile dysfunction (ED). These drugs block an enzyme called phosphodiesterase 5 and in so doing improve the blood supply to an important part of the male body. But they can affect other forms of this enzyme as well as the blood flow to other parts of the body.
This family of medications includes Sildenafil (trade name Viagra, and others), Tadalafil (trade name Cialis, and others), Vardenafil (trade name Levitra and others), and Avanafil (trade name Stendra, and others). Unfortunately, even though these visual side effects aren’t common, because so many men are using these drugs, the number of those who could potentially be affected is significant.
The researchers reviewed the insurance records of over 200,000 men. Serious retinal detachment (where fluid collects behind the retina) was just over 2.5 times more likely to happen in men using these medications. Their symptoms: the sudden appearance of floaters or spots in their field of vision, or flashes of light.
Retinal vascular occlusion (where a clot blocks the circulation in an artery or vein in the eye) with the sudden loss or blurring of vision was over 1.4 times more likely. And ischemic optic neuropathy, where vision is lost (most commonly in the center of the field of view) because of a problem with the blood supply to that area, was just over twice as likely.
These medications can also affect colour vision. In some cases, men have reported a persistent blue tint to everything they saw, and in other cases, difficulty distinguishing between red and green.
There is already a warning not to use these drugs if you are on certain medications such as nitrates, which are often used to treat or prevent chest pain caused by partially blocked blood vessels serving the heart muscle. Examples include isosorbide dinitrate (trade name Isordil, and others), and nitroglycerin (many different trade names). Using phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors along with nitrates can cause the blood pressure to drop to dangerously low levels. Make certain to review with your doctor or pharmacist all medications that you are using, including over the counter and herbal preparations before using this class of meds. And if you do develop any change in your vision, don’t ignore it but make certain to be seen by a physician and let them know that you have used them.
Self isolation
We’ve been told to “self-isolate” if we test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. In essence, not to be with others. For example, you shouldn’t go for a walk outside in public, although you could confine yourself to your backyard or porch. Groceries or other deliveries should be dropped off on your doorstep and the person who delivered them gone before you open the door to retrieve them. In families it means that the person who is positive (whether they have major symptoms or not) stays in one room, away from the rest of the family. Food is left outside their door. They use the washroom and make certain that the windows are open to well ventilate the space before anyone else goes in.
It’s really important to make an effort to protect others if you do happen to test positive.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
