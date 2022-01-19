Dr. Mitch Shulman: COVID update

Here is a small sample of some frequently asked questions about our current COVID situation.
I have tested COVID positive. Should I still get the booster?
Yes! The response of the body to “natural” infection is not superior and it’s completely unpredictable. To guarantee that you have the maximum protection possible, the current best recommendation is to be boosted with the third dose of the vaccine. Some experts say get it as soon as you’ve fully recovered.
Based on our experience with other vaccines, a delay of 8-12 weeks also makes sense. However, if you’re booked for the vaccine, have fully recovered from being positive, and may not be able to change the date, it makes more sense to make certain that you are boosted than missing out. There are exceptions based on underlying health issues so if in doubt, ask.
If Omicron is such a mild infection, why not just let everyone get it and we’ll be finished with COVID?
It’s impossible to predict who will have a mild case and who will become deathly ill. Furthermore, no one has taken into account the risk of the so-called “long-hauler” syndrome, the persistence of symptoms for months after recovering from even a very mild case of COVID-19. It can be debilitating with chest pain, trouble concentrating, and shortness of breath so bad that people cannot resume their usual lives.
Lastly, even if Omicron was a more benign disease, it spreads so easily that the numbers needing hospital admission have risen catastrophically. That means that a bed needed for a cancer patient or for someone needing hip surgery isn’t available because the bed is occupied with someone with COVID.
The more people we vaccinate and otherwise protect with hand washing, distancing, good ventilation, mask wearing, and getting boosted, the less will need a hospital bed.
Our health care system has no extra capacity at the best of times. An already overstretched system is being overwhelmed.
Why are so many kids getting Omicron?
Any virus that’s as easily spread as this one will infect those who aren’t already protected. As we vaccinate more and more people, the only groups left are our children or those who aren’t able to be vaccinated or who don’t respond to the vaccine. We won’t discuss the unvaccinated. That’s why you see the reported shift in who’s getting sick.
Should we make vaccination mandatory?
We already limit people’s personal freedom to protect them in many ways. Remember the outcry when mandatory car seat belts, or wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle were introduced? Certain vaccines are compulsory before you can attend school. If the science supports the safety and value of an intervention, then society needs to decide whether to implement it or not.
Will curfews, limiting shopping hours, and taxing the unvaccinated make a difference?
There is no proof that these measures will stop the spread of the illness. What does work is limiting the activities of those who aren’t properly vaccinated. When, for example, skiing, or access to the SAQ were limited to those who could prove proper vaccination, the number of those vaccinated immediately increased. We know what works. That’s what we should be doing.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
