Dr. Mitch Shulman: COVID’s not gone; fixing the system, part 2; and walking your way to health

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is still out there. In fact, the number of those testing positive has gone up recently, most likely because of a relaxation of the mask wearing recommendations. We can’t risk losing control of the situation. This is why taking reasonable precautions — such as mask wearing, not shaking hands, and washing them regularly — are still responsible things to do. And if you’ve not had the full series of shots, it’s not too late to get them to reduce your risk of getting very sick.
Fixing our health care system
One of the major reasons why there are long wait times to be seen and taken care of in our emergency rooms has to do with a lack of places within the emergency department for people to be examined in. Those spaces are occupied by people already seen and admitted but who have nowhere to go within the hospital, which lacks enough beds for them. Those beds are tied up with people who can’t return to a community hospital or rehab facility because there is no space for them there, or for whom there aren’t enough resources within the community to help them while they fully recuperate at home.
Crowding in the emergency room isn’t just the result of what’s happening in the emergency room, it’s also a reflection of the failure of the entire healthcare system. Long wait times can’t be fixed without dealing with the real underlying issues: a lack of primary care resources to take care of people and keep them out of the emergency room in the first place; and a lack of rehab beds and resources within the community to support people to keep them out of the hospital.
Just adding more beds won’t solve the underlying issues. Over the long term, dealing with them will save money as well as lives, but solving this situation requires an appropriate and sustained investment, irrespective of which party is in power at the moment or will be in power in the future to reap the political benefits.
Walking your way to health
We know that exercise is good for you. Now a study in the journal, Arthritis and Rheumatology, has shown that people over the age of 50 who have occasional knee pain from osteoarthritis, can reduce the occurrence of new pain and help their knees repair by walking. Walking helps people to lose weight and avoid, and /or control, both diabetes and high blood pressure, among other benefits. It puts much less strain on the body than jogging and doesn’t require an investment in gym membership or expensive equipment.
If you’re new to it, you should start slowly. Walk a short distance, maybe to the end of the block and back, every other day for a week or two, and then gradually increase the distance. Do it with a friend to encourage you and help pass the time. The benefits will definitely come. Even better, it means that you get outdoors with all the advantages this brings to your mental and physical well-being.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
