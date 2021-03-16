Dr. Mitch Shulman: COVID-19 variants — how scared should we be?

The virus that causes COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, has a very simple genetic code made up of RNA. By comparison, you and I have much longer sequences of a different chemical called DNA in our genes.
The virus is so simple that it’s hardly alive. On its own it can’t do very much except survive. But, once it gets inside your cells, it’s able to hijack the infected cell and force it to make more copies of itself. It isn’t capable of properly checking the copies being made and so there are always errors in the newly-made virus’ RNA. Most of these errors, or mutations, make no difference to how well the virus survives and spreads; some create a weaker virus; and there are even many that kill it. But, if enough copies are made, it makes sense that mutations can happen that give the virus an advantage.
When enough of these mutations accumulate we call the resulting virus a variant. It’s a bit different but not so different that it’s a totally new virus. In the same way that members of the same family may have different coloured hair or eyes but all share more features in common than differences, it’s the same for the COVID-19 variants. So far most of the variants have died off because they really didn’t help the virus but we now have at least three variants that are slowly taking over because they spread more easily and in the case of one of them, the UK variant, may even be more deadly.
It’s not that the virus made a choice to change. It’s purely the random collection and mixing of errors that have created these variants. The longer that the virus is allowed to spread unchecked and the more people who are infected, the greater the chance that an even more dangerous variant or variants could appear.
Currently there are three major variants that have been identified that are taking over because they spread more easily than the original virus. These are the:
1) UK variant designated B.1.1.7 which has 23 mutations, 17 of which are found in the spike protein that sticks off the surface of the virus and which is key to its getting into our cells to infect them;
2) South African, B.1.351 with 17 mutations (some of which are also found in the UK variant), 3 in the spike protein); and,
3) Brazilian, P.1 with 17 unique mutations, 3 in the spike protein.
None of these more infectious variants has figured out how to sneak through a mask or survive a good hand-washing, but if someone gives any of them an opportunity, each of them is better at taking advantage of the situation and making someone sick. That’s why we’re in a deadly, high-stakes race right now.
The good news is that each approved vaccine works against the variants, perhaps not as well as against the original virus but more than enough to protect us. We have to get vaccine into people faster than the new variants can spread in the population. If we succeed, we rob the virus of the chance to make more copies. This is another reason why it’s still so important to keep up our guard by washing our hands, keeping our distance from others, isolating people who are sick and wearing masks properly until herd protection is reached when approximately 70 per cent of the population is immune.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
