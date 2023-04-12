Dr. Mitch Shulman: COVID-19 update, and how triage works

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) have released very similar guidelines on how to now manage COVID-19 vaccination. Since most of us are properly vaccinated and/or have had COVID-19, the population is better protected than before.
Therefore, if you’re a healthy person and have had the primary series of two vaccinations and a booster, you do not necessarily have to be vaccinated this spring. If you’ve not been boosted, get it. NACI goes on to recommend that high risk individuals consider getting a booster shot this spring even if they were boosted in the fall. Who’s considered “high risk”?
- 1) If you have significant underlying health issues, such as diabetes, or are immunocompromised;
- 2) if you’re 65 to 79 years of age (especially if you’ve never been infected with COVID-19), live in a long-term care facility or other congregate living settings; or
- 3) if you’re over the age of 80, then you fall into this category because you are at an increased risk of complications should you become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The recommendation: you should get boosted this spring particularly if your last dose of the vaccine was more than six months ago or if you’ve not had COVID-19. These recommendations may change as the situation evolves. You may want to discuss them with your own doctor. The COVID-19 test kits will soon not be available for free. You might therefore want to get them now while you still can, especially given how difficult it is to get tested.
How does triage work?
Triage is a way of getting limited resources to the right people in time. The guidelines that almost all Canadian emergency rooms follow are the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS).
- Category 1 patients need immediate resuscitation and should therefore be seen at once.
- Category 2 requires emergent care and includes conditions that are a potential threat to life, for example some internal bleeding or some types of chest pain. These patients should ideally be seen within 15 minutes.
- Category 3 requires urgent care and includes conditions that could potentially become serious. Examples include mild to moderate asthma or vomiting and diarrhea in a child younger than 2.
- Category 4 requires less urgent care. Urinary symptoms or mild abdominal pain without any warning signs might fall into this category.
- Category 5 requires non-urgent care. Examples: a sore throat or someone with cold symptoms.
Pain is taken into consideration in the context of what else is going on. For example, abdominal pain in a situation that suggests blockage of the intestines or perforation of an internal organ will be a higher triage category (usually 1 or 2) than a severe sore throat in someone who is able to talk, swallow and otherwise not at risk of serious complications (usually category 5, sometimes 4).
Triage works when it’s allowed to. But the numbers are so overwhelming that not only is triage often delayed, but the re-evaluation of the patient while they are waiting (to see if anything has changed) also can’t be done putting the patients at increased risk and the triage teams under an incredible amount of pressure.
Many triage nurses burn out because the stress that they feel at not being able to give the best possible care to patients is too great.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.