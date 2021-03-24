So much has changed over the past year. We now know for certain that the virus causing COVID-19 originated in bats. The following very plausible scenario has been proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Wildlife farms — which were being promoted by the Chinese government so that local farmers could earn enough to live — provided an opportunity for a coronavirus-infected bat to infect an exotic animal (possibly a pangolin) that was then brought to the Wuhan animal market.
That live market was where the virus got out of control and eventually spread throughout the rest of the world. The whole process happened incredibly quickly because of how easy local and international travel was.
Over this year what important things did we get wrong? In the beginning, we didn’t understand how dangerous this virus was. In February 2020, reports from Italy gave an accurate indication of how bad things could get. Hospitals, intensive care units and health care staff were overwhelmed and people died because care could not be provided to them.
That should immediately have set off alarm bells but it didn’t. We did not close our borders fast enough or limit travel. We did not test enough people and we limited testing to people who were sick, missing the vast number of people who were spreading the virus although they had no symptoms. Contact tracing fell apart. People did not isolate.
People travelled and the virus spread. Worsening the effect was the underfunding of our long-term care facilities and our public health teams so that when the virus hit neither could cope. Canada’s Global Public Health Intelligence Network — which was specifically created in the 1990s to provide an early warning of diseases in other countries that could spread to Canada — was de-resourced. The WHO, while in many respects an admirable organization, was slow in issuing needed directives because of its bureaucracy, something that must be addressed for it to be more effective in the future. Opportunities were squandered because there was no overarching authority that had the power to coordinate the response across Canada.
What did we get right? Within a month of the virus moving out of China, its genetic structure was shared worldwide enabling us to rapidly create tests to diagnose the disease. Vaccine discovery and production (with the help of projects like the American, Project Warp Speed), leapt over bureaucratic obstacles. Vaccines that would have taken a decade to bring to market were ready within the year.
There were definite hiccups. The rush to print before proper scientific review led to many treatments being praised before they were properly assessed. Hydroxychloroquine and colchicine ended up not being relevant. On the other hand, well run research led to the use of dexamethasone, which has saved countless lives. And while you’re reading this there are ongoing trials of other drugs to treat this disease, ranging from new antivirals to a nasal spray using nitric oxide to various formulations of monoclonal antibodies.
At the start of this crisis the support provided to each other, as well as to frontline health care workers, was truly noble. Not since the Second World War have so many people given up so much and pulled together to help their fellow Canadians. It’s tough to keep up that degree of dedication and effort, but the fact that it lasted as long as it did is a testimony to the ability of people to do what needs to be done.
The end of this marathon is in sight. We may still stumble before we cross the finish line, but we are really close. Now is not the time to let down our guard.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.