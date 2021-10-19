Dr. Mitch Shulman: COVID-19 now

It’s been 20 months since COVID-19 appeared in Canada. Post-Thanksgiving is a perfect moment to reflect on where we are, how we got here and what the future will be (realizing with humility that this wily virus has acted in ways that have dumbfounded even the wisest amongst us).
When the SARS-CoV-2 virus first came to the public’s attention, it had probably already been circulating in China for months. The Wuhan wet market was apparently a “super-spreader” event enabling the virus to infect many rapidly and thus spread exponentially.
Proper public health measures and communication with the rest of the world about what was really happening might have mitigated the spread of the virus. A key lesson learned has been the importance of public health. Our public health services were allowed to deteriorate. I think it’s now clear where that short-sightedness has left us.
The virus spread so rapidly because: 1) it was new to us; 2) it was spread through the air by coughing, sneezing, speaking etc.; and, very importantly, 3) asymptomatic spread was common. In fact approximately 80 per cent of those infected may have minimal or no symptoms, yet are capable of spreading the disease. It’s tough to stop something that’s not only invisible, but that people who don’t even know they’re infected can spread. Easy international travel also played a key role in the virus’ rapid dissemination.
We learned that we can’t cut corners when it comes to the care of our most vulnerable. The number of those who died from COVID-19 in Quebec is the highest throughout all of Canada, mainly because the virus hit hard in our understaffed and poorly equipped long-term care facilities, killing those who were most at risk. There are minimum staffing and sanitary norms that must be respected to keep people safe.
The miracle of the vaccines cannot be understated. Without compromising safety, they were created and swiftly approved. The speed with which this could be done illustrates how important basic science is. SARS1 led to research into the coronaviruses. There was ongoing work to develop effective vaccines against influenza, Ebola, and other viruses and so there was already a framework that could be quickly modified to create the modern miracle that these vaccines are.
We’ve learned so much over the past 20 months. While this has not been an easy experience and many have suffered horribly, there are still some things that we can be grateful for. We now understand the virus and know how it spreads. We know what works to protect people: ventilation, distancing, hand-washing, mask wearing and most importantly, vaccination. We know that we can’t wait for people to have symptoms to put these measures into place if we’re to stop the virus from spreading. We have effective and safe vaccines and I expect that we will soon be able to vaccinate our children and protect them.
We know that a third dose will probably be needed to solidify the protection of the most vulnerable and extend protection for the rest of us. We may have an oral anti-viral medication to treat those who fall ill. We now have to put it all together, not just in our own communities but also around the world. We have a distance to go to get things back to normal, but look how far we’ve gone!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
