Dr. Mitch Shulman: Can you keep your brain healthy, stimulated and stave off dementia?

Long hours in front of your computer; longer hours working at home and keeping your family fed, clean and occupied; the stress and anxiety; how can you keep your brain working at its best and protect it?
When it comes to a fast, safe stimulant, caffeine is still the one that’s been the most researched. So, as long as you’re not pregnant or use too much, caffeine is an effective way to get your brain to focus on a task. Taking breaks, going for walks, and looking at nature also work. So during your day, you can use these fixes to keep going.
But when you forget where you left your keys it’s easy to assume that it’s the first sign of dementia, with all sorts of horrifying worries quickly following. Dementia isn’t a single, specific disease. It’s a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions, which unfortunately is often progressive, leading to problems with everyday activities.
The most common form is Alzheimer’s disease but there are others. Some are genetic, some the result of poorly controlled diabetes or hypertension. Dementia is not part of normal aging.
We’ve seen that caffeine, taking breaks, etc. work for focus. But do they help stave off dementia? Unfortunately, while they might help, they aren’t enough. Meditation has value, especially given the unprecedented stress many of us are enduring, which is undoubtedly putting extra pressure on our brains.
Transcranial stimulation is something to keep your eyes on. Though no device on the market has been proven to work, there are some intriguing studies showing that applying electrical or magnetic stimulation to the brain from the outside may help people recover motor function after brain injuries. Maybe in the future it will help with dementia. We’ll need to wait and see.
It makes sense that people would be trying to find ways to protect themselves from dementia. If you scan the Internet, all sorts of treatments and preventive strategies are out there. Often the proposed therapy seems to make sense because it’s based on limited studies on cells in a test tube or on animals, but none have worked in complicated human brains. So, be wary of claims you see online.
Since there is so much confusing disinformation out there, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation has created a database of drugs that they have evaluated called the Cognitive Vitality ratings. It includes all sorts of supposed memory boosters, listing their benefits, safety, and how much evidence there is for their effectiveness. At the end of the day though, even the foundation recommends getting enough sleep, eating a Mediterranean-style diet, maintaining social ties, reducing stress, using your brain in new ways, managing chronic illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure, and exercise.
Sorry, even they have no magic bullet — yet.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
