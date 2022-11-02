Dr. Mitch Shulman: Caffeine and kids — Don’t!

Caffeine is one of the most commonly used drugs in the world. It’s found not only in coffee, but also in tea, chocolate, some energy drinks and some soft drinks too. In moderation — probably no more than two to five cups a day for most people — it has been associated with a reduced risk of dementia, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some forms of cancer.
This doesn’t mean you should drink coffee to avoid these illnesses; rather that if you’re already consuming it at these levels, you might gain that benefit. A 2015 study in the Journal of Human Lactation found that by age one, 2.5 per cent of children had been given coffee by their parents. That proportion rose to 15.2 per cent by age two with the average amount consumed approximately 30 ml (one ounce). So why the concern?
Children are not little adults. It takes less caffeine to affect them because of their smaller body size. Also, their ability to metabolize certain compounds isn’t the same as it will be when they get older. This is why many medications for children are dosed per kg of the child’s body weight. A dose that would be safe in almost any adult could represent a toxic dose in a child.
Caffeine stimulates the heart and raises the blood pressure. It can contribute to acid reflux and cause anxiety and sleep disturbances. Passing into the brain it displaces adenosine and helps fight off fatigue, but if your child needs it to stay awake you should be looking into why this is happening in the first place rather than using caffeine to overcome it.
All these reasons contribute to the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics that no child under the age of 12 use caffeine and that adolescents from 12- 18 limit their intake to 100 mg of caffeine per day (about the equivalent of a single regular cup of coffee). For comparison, a single 16-ounce cup of a popular brand of coffee can contain from 310 to 360 mg of caffeine; tea can contain approximately 47 mg of caffeine; and a diet soft drink up to 46 mg. You can even buy caffeine-containing chewing gum, mints, gummy bears, energy bars and coffee ice cream.
Another danger in allowing children to drink caffeinated beverages is that they replace the nutritious liquids that children need to grow in a healthy way. Milk has vitamin D, calcium, other minerals and proteins. Many caffeinated beverages also carry with them a significant empty calorie load of sugar and fat; in effect, it’s like having a liquid dessert. Our children need milk and soup and other liquids, not soft drinks, energy drinks or coffee.
Bottom line, caffeinated beverages have no place in a child’s diet before the age of 12 and should be limited if they’re consumed at all after that. If your child “needs” caffeine, you need to figure out why and what can be done to deal with the underlying issue.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.