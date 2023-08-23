Dr. Mitch Shulman: Breaking social media addiction; and school ventilation

Easy access to social media can be a double-edged sword. Social media refers to: “internet based tools that allow individuals and communities to gather and communicate, to share information, ideas, personal messages, images, and other content and, in some cases, to collaborate with other users in real time.”
On the one hand it has enabled people to find support and information, especially for conditions that are rare or not well understood. That support shouldn’t be taken for granted. However, we have also seen that being too involved with social media can lead to significant issues. Problems arise when the preoccupation with it distracts from things that need to be done, daily life is interfered with, and relationships are neglected. It’s been well documented that this can lead to serious mental health issues like depression, anxiety, stress and loneliness.
What to do about it? There are a number of options that have been suggested. Prominent among them has been to completely or partially abstain from social media with or without some form of mental health therapy. A paper in the Journal of Medical Internet Research reviewed the existing scientific literature. It seems that the best way to help someone dealing with social media issues was a combination of both mental health therapy and some limitation in social media use.
Abstaining by itself was not enough. The mental health therapy is important if it focuses on why the person is interacting with social media in this destructive way. Understanding this is key to regaining control of their behaviour, which is how they’ll be able to retain long term benefit from the intervention. One commonly used form of mental health therapy in this situation is cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).
School ventilation: A missed opportunity?
From past experience we know that within the first two to three weeks of the return to school, there will be an increase in the number of sore throats and “colds” not just in the schools but in the community as well. Most of these illnesses are transmitted in the air. Improving ventilation in the classrooms would slow their spread. Unfortunately, ventilation in many of our schools is still not optimized.
Hand-washing works. Staying home while sick and mask wearing will also limit the spread of illness. So far, NACI (the National Advisory Committee on Immunization) is only suggesting a booster against COVID-19 in the fall for those who haven’t been boosted or had COVID-19 within the previous six months and who are at increased risk of disease, the elderly, pregnant women, those living in long term care facilities and those working or in regular contact with those categories of people.
Children haven’t made the list yet. Even when vaccination against COVID-19 was recommended for children, their vaccination rates did not match those achieved with adults.
The currently circulating variant, EG.5.1, seems to be more easily transmitted but doesn’t appear (yet!) to be causing serious illness. Numbers of those infected with COVID-19 have increased. There is no way to predict how bad things will be when the schools reopen, so in the meantime, since we already know what’s worked in the past (handwashing, distancing, mask-wearing) seems a reasonable way to start.
Optimizing classroom ventilation would have helped, too.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.