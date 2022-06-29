Dr. Mitch Shulman: Bodychecking in youth hockey; what you drink; and peanut allergies

There are two opposing views in the debate about bodychecking in youth hockey. The first is that it’s not safe and should be banned; the second is if you teach kids how to give and take a bodycheck, they’ll be safe. The data has been accumulating. There is now no doubt as to which side of the argument has the most science to support it.
Bodychecking is not safe and no child up to the age of at least 17 benefits from it. The latest study, Bodychecking experience and rates of injury among ice hockey players aged 15–17 years in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, looked at children playing in youth hockey, including girls and elite players, in Alberta. It found that, in spite of more experience, the longer a hockey player had been involved in contact hockey (the cut-off in the study being more than or less than three years) the more likely they were to be injured, more likely to miss at least seven days of time lost from hockey, and the more likely to suffer a concussion.
The study was well done. This builds on a substantial body of data that affirms the same truth, that children should not be encouraged to bodycheck in hockey. There are no benefits and it’s not safe.
What you drink affects what you buy
A fascinating study in the Journal of Marketing (how appropriate!) looked at the effect of caffeine on shopping behaviour. Shoppers were randomly assigned to be given coffee with or without caffeine as they entered a department store. What they had bought and how much they had spent was checked by looking at their receipts as they left. Those who drank the caffeinated coffee spent more and they purchased more “non-essential” items such as scented candles and fragrances. This study was repeated with water being the comparator and also with people shopping online.
In each case caffeine triggered more shopping and influenced the type of purchases that were made. Perhaps something to keep in mind before your next outing! Maybe it would be best to have that cup of coffee after you finished shopping.
When is it best to start peanut allergy desensitization?
The number of children affected by significant peanut allergies has increased dramatically. We hope to see the numbers go down as we introduce peanuts earlier into a child’s diet, but in the interim how can we help those children whose serious allergies dramatically restrict what they can do?
Oral immunotherapy refers to the very carefully monitored process whereby measured amount of peanut protein are gradually introduced into a peanut-allergic child’s diet to gradually allow their over-reactive immune system to calm down in the presence of peanuts. The latest study to confirm the benefits of this approach, published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, has also shown that the earlier a child starts, the easier it will be for them.
The infants in this study (under a year of age) were much more likely to tolerate the treatment and much less likely to have a serious reaction than their older (up to 70 months) peers. Peanut protein desensitization through oral immunotherapy must be done in a rigorously controlled manner, but it does enable many children, and their parents, to go about their lives with one less thing to worry about.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
