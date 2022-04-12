Diphenhydramine, the generic name for the first-generation antihistamine that many know as Benadryl (among other names), is an effective medication for allergies. It has been a reliable help for generations. In October 2019, the Canadian Society of Allergy and Immunology released a statement on oral allergy medications. Their position was that newer antihistamines were safer than those from the first-generation and that they should therefore be recommended ahead of medications such as diphenhydramine.
In 2020, a TikTok “challenge” led to some teenagers taking diphenhydramine in high enough doses that it triggered hallucinations and they had to be taken to the hospital. Health Canada decided to do a review. On March 1, it posted the results. It reaffirmed that there were no new safety concerns to warrant additional regulatory action. First-generation antihistamines can cross into the brain causing sleepiness, among other potential side effects, and they can also interact with other medications.
The advantage of the second- and third-generation antihistamines — such as loratadine (Claritin and others), cetirizine (Reactine and others), and fexofenadine (Allegra and others) — is that they are less likely to do either.
This reminds us that even if a medication is being sold over the counter, it is still capable of causing problems. Before using one, you should speak to your pharmacist who can counsel you on whether it’s the right medication to use by taking into account your medical history and any medications you might already be on.
Food cravings during pregnancy
A fascinating study has asked why women may have specific food cravings during pregnancy and what the consequences might be. Reported in Nature Metabolism, the investigators found changes in the signaling pathways in the brains of pregnant mice that, when blocked, stopped their food cravings.
It’s possible that these cravings for calorie-dense foods may have given our pregnant forbearers living in more challenging times an advantage that isn’t needed nowadays when we’re surrounded by foods that are far too full of calories to be good for us. In fact, the researchers discovered that the pups born to the mice who were allowed to indulge their food cravings during pregnancy showed increased body weight, glucose intolerance (which can be a forewarning of diabetes) and were more likely to develop anxiety-like behaviours and eating disorders during adulthood.
Humans aren’t mice so it would be dangerous to make a direct comparison, but it reminds us that a reasonable weight gain is best for most pregnant women. Neither dieting during pregnancy nor binging is probably in the baby’s best interests if inappropriate amounts of weight are gained or lost.
Another wave
This present sixth wave is not a surprise, especially if you’ve been a regular reader of this column. Remember that the best protection hasn’t changed and still works. This variant can’t force its way through a mask; can’t endure in a well-ventilated space; and can’t survive hand sanitizers or soap and water. The vaccine still keeps people out of the hospital if boosted appropriately.
So don’t be overwhelmed. You know what to do.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He's also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
