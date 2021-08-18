Dr. Mitch Shulman: Bell’s palsy, a third booster and the fourth wave

Health Canada recently requested that Pfizer update the information about its COVID-19 vaccine to include a warning that it could be associated, albeit rarely, with a condition known as Bell’s palsy. This warning was already part of the product label for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Both are similar mRNA vaccines so from that point of view it was not unreasonable to have expected it.
Cases of Bell’s palsy had occurred during the original trials that were submitted for the approval of the vaccine but they did not happen more with the vaccine than with the placebo (an injection without any active ingredient that was used to measure the real benefit of the vaccine) and there is always a certain number of cases of Bell’s palsy that occur naturally.
It’s actually an excellent example of how carefully these vaccines are being followed to make certain that we know all the possible risks. Out of approximately 50 million doses of the vaccine there were only 206 reported cases, more subtle than finding the proverbial needle in the haystack. The risk is very low and is far outweighed by the benefits of the vaccine.
Bell’s palsy is typically a temporary condition where a facial nerve (the seventh) is weakened. Symptoms include difficulty closing the eye on one side, a loss of sensation in that side of the lower face, a drooping weak mouth on the same side and occasionally increased sound sensitivity in the ear on that side and a loss of taste sensation over part of the tongue. It typically lasts a few weeks with full recovery the expected outcome. Furthermore, we have a treatment regimen that helps, so if you do develop these symptoms (with or without having had the vaccine) see a doctor quickly. The treatment works best when it’s started early.
A third dose
Israel has already started using a third dose of the vaccine in people over the age of 60. A recent study showed that people who’ve had a transplant will most likely need a third dose to get the same protection most of us get with two. The adverse reactions reported were minimal. Given the spread of the delta variant, and the fact that other variants are probable, don’t be surprised if it’s soon recommended that everyone get a third booster about 5-6 months after the second shot. All the evidence is pointing in that direction.
The fourth wave
We are in the midst of a fourth wave. Numbers have increased throughout Canada, including Quebec. This was to be expected. It’s mainly the unvaccinated driving this increase in numbers. Some, unfortunately, have gotten seriously ill. Breakthrough cases have been reported in those who got their full series of two doses but they have almost all been minor, with relatively few serious consequences. The message is simple — vaccinate!
Nothing in any of this is a cause for excessive alarm. Caution yes. Perhaps a better return to school plan is indicated, especially until we can vaccinate children under the age of 12. But for now the measures that we have used in the past work and will continue to work: social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and vaccination. If we follow through, hopefully this fourth wave will not be as disastrous as the previous ones. The onus is on us and the authorities to take the proper measures fast enough.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
