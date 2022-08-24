Expect another wave of COVID-19 as the school year gets under way. We know from past experience that when the teachers and the kids come together, viral illnesses, sore throats, and the like start to spread first within the school and then within the community. So don’t be surprised if within two to four weeks of the return to school there’s a spike in the number of people sick and absent from work and in the number of cases of COVID-19.
Should you vaccinate your child against Covid-19?
The choice is yours as their parent, but I believe you should for the following reasons:
1) Even if the risk of serious COVID-19 illness in a child is less than in an adult, it’s still there. They can also fall victim to the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (or MIS-C). We can’t predict who might develop either so why take a chance when we know that vaccination protects them.
2) A sick child can’t take part in school or other activities.
3) A child infected with COVID-19, even if they have minimal symptoms, can spread the disease in the classroom, to their family and in the community. Do you really need to have it circulate in your household and put you off work? Do you want to risk the health of a loved one?
Should school officials, personnel and eachers be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination (which may mean more than one booster)?
I think the same considerations should also apply to them.
There are other important things to think about as the schools reopen.
1) Is the ventilation and air quality in the classroom the best it can be? Whether it’s the SARS-CoV-2 virus or another bug, good ventilation helps to protect them from airborne illnesses. This should be a priority.
2) Many children haven’t been seen by their doctor for a while because of COVID-19. Are they up to date with their other vaccines? How are they doing with respect to developmental milestones, height, and weight? The return-to-school visit to the family doctor is well worth the time and effort and should be planned as soon as possible to take into account the increased demand for the doctor’s office time.
3) Another significant concern about this return to school is the emotional impact on the children. Many are understandably afraid of being in a setting where a “dangerous” virus might be lurking. Make the preparation for the return to school a positive event, something to look forward to. Involve your children in the process but at the same time be open to the possibility that there are fears that they can’t express clearly.
Help them to deal with those concerns and if you need help, turn to the school’s social workers and other support services. My hope is that under these special circumstances the schools will be sensitive to these potential issues in their students and staff and take the necessary measures to deal with them.
This year’s return to school may be a bit different than in past years but there is no reason why it can’t be safe and fun if we plan for it.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant
