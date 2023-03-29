The influenza virus doesn’t only infect people, a different strain of the virus infects birds. There is a very significant ongoing outbreak among wild birds and the infection has already spread to domesticated birds as well. Massive numbers of chickens have been infected and died and to stop the spread of the disease even further, whole flocks have been culled.
People will not catch avian flu — also known as “bird flu” — by eating properly cooked or prepared chickens, turkey, ducks or their eggs. Mammals, however, can be infected with the virus and there are recent reports from British Columbia of dead skunks infected with the virus. While dogs and cats can be infected, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take your dog out for its regular walk or let your cat out if that’s what you normally do. It does mean that you shouldn’t let either pet have anything to do with birds whether alive or dead and if your cat should happen to bring a special treat home for its owner, make certain to wear gloves and wash your hands properly if you handle the bird and contact the local health authorities so that they can decide if they need to test it for avian flu.
There are so far no reported cases of the virus infecting people. Not handling dead birds and regular hand washing seem to be effective ways of protecting people.
The Harvard diet
The Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes fruits and vegetables and healthy oils, has already been shown to be good for you. A paper published in the British Medical Journal adds to its benefits. Researchers from Newcastle University found that individuals who ate a Mediterranean-like diet had up to a 23 per cent lower risk of developing dementia than those who did not. Not to be outdone there is now a “Harvard diet” that is supposed to be even better for you.
In 2011 nutrition experts at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University created an eating plan called the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate that they felt would be best for people. One half of their plate was filled with healthy fruits and vegetables with the emphasis on vegetables and especially a variety of those that are naturally colourful as the more natural colour the more antioxidants and other healthy vitamins and minerals. One-quarter of the plate should consist of healthy whole grains such as oats, quinoa, barley, whole wheat and brown rice. Healthy proteins from fish, chicken, beans, nuts, and duck should fill the remaining quarter of the plate. The amount of red meat eaten should be limited and processed foods should be avoided.
They suggest that oil, when used, should be olive, canola, soy, corn, sunflower and peanut, unless you are allergic. Their suggested choice of liquids emphasized water, tea and coffee. The Harvard Healthy Plate recommends restricting milk and dairy to one to two servings per day, juice to only one small glass per day and avoiding sugary drinks altogether. The other feature of this diet is its encouragement of physical activity.
At the end of the day, the Harvard diet (or Harvard Healthy Eating Plate) is a version of the Mediterranean diet. Maybe the key message is to remind us that we are what we eat!
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
