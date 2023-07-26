Dr. Mitch Shulman: Aspartame and you; The latest COVID-19 vaccination recommendations

Does aspartame, an artificial sweetener approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar, cause cancer? This isn’t the first time an artificial sweetener has received so much negative attention. Remember the saccharin kerfuffle? The real question isn’t whether these compounds can theoretically cause cancer, it’s the true degree of danger.
In all these cases, unless an incredible amount of these sugar substitutes is consumed, the actual risk to health is very small. For example, one estimate was that a 132-pound (60 kg) person would need to drink the equivalent of 12 cans of diet soda containing the maximum amount of aspartame to reach the levels that could be considered dangerous — and that would have to be continued regularly
Far more relevant is the effect that using these substitutes has on how people choose what they eat. Taste buds should be trained not to crave a sugar fix in the first place. We need to learn to enjoy foods that aren’t too sweet and using a sugar substitute instead of sugar, honey, or molasses doesn’t achieve that. If you slowly reduce the amount of sugar or sugar replacement in food and drinks, after a while you’ll notice that they’re just as enjoyable without needing to be as sweet as they were before. This is the healthier substitution.
COVID-19 vaccination recommendations
The SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for causing COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared, it’s faded into the background. People are still getting infected. Those who haven’t been vaccinated or who haven’t already had COVID-19, as well as people with underlying health issues or whose immune system is compromised are still suffering and being admitted.
We now better understand the disease and what it does. Most people have some degree of protection, either because they have had COVID-19 or are properly vaccinated. As a result, COVID-19-related hospital care and admissions isn’t overwhelming our health care system at the moment. However, with the arrival of the fall, as the weather cools, people move indoors and the kids get back to school, we can expect the number of cases to increase – hopefully not as horribly as in the past.
NACI (National Advisory Committee on Immunization) is a group of scientists that makes recommendations on vaccination when new research or a change in the situation warrants it. Their reports are easily accessible and are written in plain language. They not only make their recommendations, but they explain why. These reports are about as good as anything gets in medicine.
Currently, based on their projections for the fall, they have recommended that people consider getting boosted with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t had the disease or haven’t been boosted in the six preceding months. The vaccines currently being reviewed for release in the fall are based on the latest lineages of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Pregnant women; people living in long-term care facilities; those over 65 and people with underlying health issues or immune system problems are at an increased risk, but any of us can get sick or even worse, inadvertently pass on the disease to someone in a high risk group. Just as we recommend an updated flu vaccine each Fall, the same considerations will now apply to COVID-19 for this season at least.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.