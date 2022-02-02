New variants are to be expected. Remember Lamba? Remember Mu? Nothing really became of them. Our surveillance systems are working so well that we’re picking up new variants rapidly — so quickly, in fact, that the word is out in the media before we know enough about them.
Now, will this new variant be more transmissible, more dangerous, or is it a signal that the Sars-CoV-2 virus is losing steam? Only time will tell, but no variant is going to be able to get past masks that are worn properly or linger in air that’s moving in a space that’s properly ventilated.
Our vaccines work at keeping us from getting very sick. There are unfortunately exceptions, but they are exceptions, not the rule. This is also why it’s important to be on the lookout for counterfeit masks. Wherever the mask comes from, if the manufacturer isn’t listed on the package or the packaging is flimsy, be wary. The FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) doesn’t certify masks so if there’s an “FDA seal of approval” it’s likely counterfeit.
However, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is the U.S. federal agency responsible for testing and approving masks. To discover if an N95 is NIOSH approved, search for it on the NIOSH Certified Equipment List. All NIOSH approved masks have a testing and certification (TC) approval number (e.g., TC 84A-XXXX), which must be printed on it. NIOSH also provides updated lists of all approved masks.
When NIOSH becomes aware of a counterfeit, it’s posted on the Counterfeit Respirators/Misrepresentation of NIOSH Approval webpage. No N95 mask has been approved for children, so any mask that claims to be an N95 for kids is likely a fake. However, N95s do come in S/M sizes that might work for some older children and KN95 and KF94 masks have styles made for children. Canada has no national standard for masks.
Fear and panic can defeat us. We now know clearly how this virus spreads: as an aerosol that hangs for a time in the air. Whether someone has symptoms or not, if they’re infected and talk, scream, or sing, virus is shed. Wearing a mask means less is released. If the air is moving and the room is well ventilated, the particles dissipate before they can infect someone else. If people wear masks and keep a reasonable distance apart, the number of particles inhaled are reduced significantly. When someone is properly vaccinated, the body’s immune system will provide a final layer of protection.
Those are the facts!
Fear and panic make people do dangerous things or keep them from doing what needs to be done. When we’re overwhelmed by fear, the natural reaction is to give up. You don’t have to. Don’t ignore the restrictions but realize they don’t change the fundamentals, which are guided by science. Flip flops are the result of people changing their minds without a basis in fact. Science evolves and as we learn more, we may have to change what we do — but there will always be a factual basis for that.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.