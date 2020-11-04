It’s been a long, tough road as we have coped with the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness. There’s been more than enough discouraging news. Let’s take a moment to look at some of our successes.
We were able to unlock the genetic code of this virus and develop tests to diagnose it within weeks of its first appearing in North America. To put this into perspective, it took years to figure out the genetic code of the first SARS virus.
We have scores of vaccine candidates close to being approved with a realistic expectation that we will have a safe and effective vaccine ready for distribution in early 2021. We never developed a SARS vaccine in time and the only reason we were spared was because the virus somehow disappeared.
By in large we have prevented a resurgence of the virus comparable to its first appearance in March and April. Compare the situation then and now. In March our emergency rooms, intensive care units were all dangerously close to saturation. We stopped all “elective surgeries” and screening for cancer and other diseases fell victim.
Our long-term care facilities and nursing homes were dangerous hotbeds of infection and we needed to call in the army to help as well as redeploy our health care resources from clinics, offices and other essential day-to-day activities. Now, while we are still feeling the sting of increasing demands on our emergency rooms and intensive care beds, we are starting to catch up with our surgery and treatment backlogs. Many doctors’ offices and clinics are open. Telemedicine is in place.
We’ve trained and are continuing to train people to meet the gaps in care that were identified in our long-term care facilities and we have made changes to them to reduce the risk that a pandemic ever decimates their patients again.
Health Canada has already approved four point of care tests which means we do not have to send samples to a central lab. Two have turn-around result times in 15 minutes. If we can deploy them, we can reduce the waiting time for results, reduce the number of people in quarantine unnecessarily and allow industries which have been closed down or severely affected to return to a more normal footing. International airports in Toronto and Calgary and an Alberta land crossing at Coutts are already testing screening which will reduce quarantine times and allow travel to become more “normal”.
The truth is that what we are doing is helping to contain the virus. It’s exactly what we need to do until we can vaccinate people. Some aspects of this new “normal” may never change and perhaps that’s good. If people get into the habit of wearing a mask and staying at home when they are sick, our flu and cold seasons will not be as bad as they have been. If we wash our hands often and get into the habit of sanitizing and cleaning surfaces, there are going to be less outbreaks of “stomach flu” and other illnesses. Online teaching and telemedicine will increase the resources available to those who need them.
This is not a price I would have wanted to pay. It’s far too steep for lessons that could have been learned at less cost and suffering but we’ve gotten this far, let’s stay the course and get this over with.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
