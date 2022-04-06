Dr. Mitch Shulman: Alopecia areata, and aphasia in the news

Alopecia means hair loss and it can happen for many reasons. Alopecia areata specifically refers to hair loss when a person’s own immune system attacks their hair follicles, where hair is created. Hair follicles go through a natural cycle during which hair is normally shed when the follicle is in its “resting phase.”
When the immune system attacks the hair follicles in alopecia areata, the follicles aren’t destroyed but shift into their resting phase. The hair falls out but there is no scarring and so it can regrow. This may happen in alopecia areata without treatment. The pattern of hair loss can vary — in patches, over the entire scalp, or the entire body. including the eyelashes.
Given how important our hair can be to our self-confidence, it’s easy to understand how the sudden, unexplained loss of your hair can have devastating effects, especially when there is no guarantee that it will come back. Corticosteroid medications can sometimes be injected into the areas where the hair is gone, applied as a cream, or taken by mouth. Hair transplants, wigs, and permanent tattoos also have a place in the management.
Alopecia areata can affect up to 2 per cent of the population. It tends to strike people in their 30s but even children can be affected. There are treatable causes for some forms of hair loss. This is why if someone is losing their hair, before deciding that it’s caused by alopecia areata, a workup for thyroid disease, hormonal imbalances, local infection, and other possible causes is done.
Some people feel that stress may trigger it. Stress won’t help but a direct link hasn’t been proven. In the meantime, the recent publicity will help remove the stigma and isolation, which can sometimes surround this diagnosis and hopefully stimulate more research into the cause and more effective treatments.
Aphasia
Aphasia refers to an inability or difficulty in communicating through speech. There are many different parts of the brain involved in interpreting the sounds that we hear, making sense of them, then formulating a reply and coordinating the muscles that make the desired response. A disruption anywhere along those pathways will cause aphasia.
The degree and type of deficit depends upon which areas and how much of the brain is affected. Tumors can cause this, but the most common cause is a stroke, where the blood supply is interrupted and the brain cells (or neurons) die. Strokes can happen because of a blockage caused by a clot or the accumulation of debris in the blood vessel. People can also have a stroke if the blood vessel walls burst because of an aneurysm, which is a weakening of the vessel wall.
Occasionally, dementia can be the cause of the aphasia, so the difficulties with communication occur along with a decline in the ability to think and reason clearly.
Recovery can be slow and may not be complete. Speech therapy helps but the key is to reduce your risk for having a stroke or dementia in the first place. Getting enough exercise, controlling your weight, managing diabetes and high blood pressure, and eating a diet high in vegetables, fruits and fibre are not only good for you, but for your brain too.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
