Itchy, tearing eyes, and blocked and runny nose, sneezing, a tickle at the back of the throat, and possibly trouble breathing. Is this COVID-19 or seasonal allergies?
The first way to tell them apart is timing. If you’ve been like this every allergy season and you are only now developing the symptoms, seasonal allergies are most likely. Treatment is symptomatic: over-the-counter antihistamine oral meds, eye drops, corticosteroid nasal sprays all have a role to play. If your trigger is tree or grass pollen, it’s too late for anti-allergy shots or under-the-tongue meds to work as they need to be taken a while before this part of the allergy season starts.
If you are prone to being miserable at this time of year you might want to talk to your allergist about the shots or under-the-tongue pills in time for next season. On the positive side, you still have time if your trigger is ragweed as that season usually starts in August. Other coping tricks: keep an eye on pollen counts and limit your outdoor exposure when levels are highest. Use an air conditioner to keep your house cool after making certain that the filters are cleaned. Same in your car, use the car’s air conditioner.
Open windows let in pollen with fresh air. If you spend time outdoors, when you come back inside wash your hands, maybe your hair as well and change your clothes, leaving them somewhere where the pollen on them won’t drift into the house. A HEPA filter (high-efficiency particulate air) in your bedroom may also be helpful.
Could it be COVID-19? Symptoms of COVID-19 vary — which has been one of the reasons why it’s been so hard to control. Some people (in fact, many) have minimal or no symptoms. Possible symptoms include:
- Most common: fever; dry cough; tiredness
- Less common: aches and pains; sore throat; diarrhea; conjunctivitis (red eyes); headache; loss of taste or smell; rash, or discolouration of fingers or toes
- Serious: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; chest pain or pressure; loss of speech or normal movement of a part of the body
Allergies are not associated with a fever, sore throat, diarrhea, loss of sense of smell or taste (unless your nose is blocked), discoloration of the toes or fingers, chest pain or loss of speech or movement. Even if you have seasonal allergies, don’t be fooled. If you have any of these symptoms isolate yourself and get tested. If you have any of the more serious ones, you need to be seen in an emergency room.
On a related note, allergic reactions are possible to any medication and the different COVID-19 vaccines are no exception. This is why we require that you stay under observation for about 15-20 minutes after you’ve been vaccinated. You may remember the reports of allergic reactions that made the headlines when the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines were being rolled out in the UK. Over time the headlines have faded as we realized that we have not seen any worrisome increase in cases. Time tends to put things into perspective, even Covid-19.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
