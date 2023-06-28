Dr. Mitch Shulman: Alcohol and your health; and are ‘night owls’ doomed?

The confusion about how alcohol impacts health goes back to the 1990s when a researcher from Bordeaux University in France coined the term, “The French Paradox”. He was trying to understand why the French, who smoked cigarettes more than other populations and ate a diet higher in saturated fat, seemed to have a lower incidence of heart disease than expected. This seemed to contradict the standard medical thinking that both were key elements leading to heart attacks, hence the “paradox”.
At first the focus was on wine and especially red wine. Perhaps resveratrol, a substance found in red wine, was the magic that saved the French. Decades of research have shown that it’s not the resveratrol. So, was there any beneficial effect of alcohol consumption on heart disease and if so, what was it?
Research out of Boston, reported in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, may now finally explain what was happening. Alcohol wasn’t having a direct positive effect on the heart or the blood vessels. It was its ability to calm down a part of the brain — the amygdala. The amygdala, which turns on the “fight or flight” response, sends out signals releasing hormones in our body that raise blood pressure and have other serious health consequences. Alcohol, by calming the amygdala, led to a marked reduction in the body’s stress response.
At the same time, however, research has conclusively proven that birth defects, liver disease, heart attacks, strokes and cancers are all directly linked to alcohol consumption and the more alcohol consumed, the greater the risk of harm. In fact, there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption that we can recommend any longer.
So how to reconcile these potentially conflicting effects? First and foremost, alcohol consumption is not good for health. If there is a calming effect because alcohol turns off the amygdala, it’s more than offset by the dangers. Furthermore, you can get the same calming effect without the danger by exercising and meditating. Getting people to change their drinking habits will not be easy but at least the right information is now available.
Night owls
People who prefer to stay up and wake up late are termed “night owls”. In a study in the journal Chronobiology International, they made up about 10 per cent of the population. This study has shown that the increased risk of illness and death previously attributed to being a night owl was the result of the fact that they tended to drink more alcohol, smoke more, were less active and got less sleep. Unfortunately, in a society that’s set up for a 9-5 day, night owls are expected to get up and work at a time when their body would rather they were still asleep.
How to reconcile the situation? Shifting working hours to accommodate night owls, works. Some schools have done this for teenagers who go through a night owl phase and have shown dramatic improvements in school performance and the happiness of the kids. The other option is to adjust a night owl’s rhythm by waking up and being exposed to bright sunlight as close to wake-up time as possible; not eating for at least three hours before bedtime; and, exercising in the morning. The adjustment can be tough, but it may be worth considering.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.