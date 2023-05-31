Dr. Mitch Shulman: A special seasonal warning, and marijuana during pregnancy

Unfortunately, it happens every summer. There’s a heart-breaking report of a parent/caregiver who forgot that they had a child in the backseat who then succumbed or got very sick from heat stroke. An excellent study in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition sheds important light on how this can happen and how to prevent it.
Researchers recruited 192 college students for an experiment, but they took their cellphones from them before the supposed experiment took place. After the “experiment” was over, they let them leave and waited to see how many would remember that they had left their cellphones behind. In this age group their cellphone is an excellent surrogate for a baby. A surprisingly large percentage did forget.
Gender; the amount of time between dropping off the phone and finishing the experiment; and a reminder not to forget their cellphones given when they dropped them off, did not make a difference. The ones who did remember on their own did so because, in their own words: “the thought that they had left something behind just popped into their minds”. In fact, they didn’t realize it but there had been a trigger, like checking their pockets, that made them remember. If they didn’t do that act, they forgot.
What does this tell us about why people forget that their sleeping child is in the back seat? They are not more or less forgetful than any of us. We are all susceptible to forgetting something that is second nature unless there is something that triggers recall. This is why it’s important to put something in the back seat that you will need as soon as you exit the car to remind you to look there.
These seasonal disasters were almost never reported until we started using car seats facing backwards in the back seat. While that is definitely something that must be done to best protect our children in the event of a sudden stop or an accident, it has created a different set of concerns that must be dealt with. As the weather heats up it’s never safe to leave children or pets in a car, even with the window slightly open, even for just a few moments. Direct sunlight, even on a white, car quickly creates enough internal heat to cause heat stroke and death. This can happen within minutes, depending on the outside temperature even if the windows are partly open.
Marijuana during pregnancy
A recent report in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association documents that the use of marijuana while pregnant has increased significantly. Even though it’s legal, using marijuana during pregnancy isn’t safe. While some women have turned to it to control nausea during their pregnancy, there are much safer alternatives.
Even if you “got away with it” (using marijuana that is) in a previous pregnancy, this is no guarantee that you will this time. Marijuana use in pregnancy causes neurological / developmental issues in children; low birth weight and early labour. The risk applies no matter how marijuana is consumed and also if the mother-to-be is exposed to second-hand marijuana smoke from those around her who are smoking.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.