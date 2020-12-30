Dr. Mitch’s Top Medical ‘Breakthroughs’ of 2020

This has been one tough year, no denying that. But I would like to end it on a positive note and so I’ve listed what I feel were some of the most significant medical highlights of 2020 —in no specific order.
Gene therapy
Gene therapy has been under the radar unless you suffer from one of the diseases (for example: sickle cell disease, thalassemia, or some cancers) where it has made a huge difference. In gene therapy scientists have not only discovered the error in our genes that’s responsible, they have figured out how to correct them or devised a work-around. It has revolutionized the care of these diseases.
Multiple sclerosis
In multiple sclerosis (MS), the immune system attacks the fatty, protective covering of the nerve fibres creating problems in communication between the brain and the rest of the body. While we still don’t have a cure, we have new treatments which can help to slow its progression.
Hepatitis C
There is no vaccine yet for this virus that often silently attacks and destroys the liver for years before liver failure or liver cancer develop. A new treatment, which is much more easily tolerated than previous therapies and which is effective over a wider range of hepatitis C virus strains is now available bringing with it the chance for a cure. The key issue now is to find those who’ve been infected early enough so that they can benefit from this treatment before irreversible complications develop.
Telemedicine
While not a cure for the lack of doctors, telemedicine, in many cases, has made it easier to get needed care. Telemedicine will definitely be part of our ongoing health care system.
Migraine headache
Migraine, a specific type of headache caused by problems with the blood vessels in the brain, disrupts lives and causes immense suffering. Not everyone is able to find relief with the treatments that are currently available but there is now a new class of drugs that may help to limit the number of attacks. They block the activity of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), giving new hope to those that suffer from frequent attacks.
Severe allergies
The number of children and young adults with serious and potentially life threatening allergies has increased dramatically. Previously in Canada we had only a single supplier of life-saving adrenalin auto-injectors. You may remember the panic that ensued when supplies were limited. A second manufacturer has come onto the market with both a pediatric and an adult adrenalin auto-injector that talks you through its application, hopefully making it easier to use and increasing the availability of this life saving therapy.
Virtual reality and simulation-based training
At least partially spurred by the need to train health care professionals with less direct patient contact, the use of simulation and virtual reality training has advanced by leaps and bounds. The end result is better trained and more empathetic health care professionals. This will definitely continue to be an important part of training the next generations of doctors and nurses.
COVID-19 pandemic
Lastly, I could not escape without mentioning the miracles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Within a month of its being recognized outside of China, we knew the virus’ genetic structure and had a reliable and safe test to diagnose its presence. Within a year, we had multiple vaccines ready to stop this menace in its tracks. The devastation wrought by this disease is without precedent in recent years, but the speed with which it has been targeted and the incredible advances in science that we have witnessed are truly miraculous.
Resilience and its partner, gratitude, will help us to weather the medical storms that we will undoubtedly face in the future. Both can be nurtured and developed. And so, along with wishing you all a happy and a healthy New Year, I wish that we are all able to find something to be grateful for each and every day.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
