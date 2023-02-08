An immediate primary care fix, improper disposal of medication, and getting more from your daily dose of coffee

Doctors in Nova Scotia lose approximately 10 hours a week on unnecessary paperwork. There’s no reason to expect that the situation is any better here in Quebec but at least In NS they are looking at ways to minimize that workload because if a doctor is wasting time filling in forms, they aren’t seeing patients.
In fact, an independent analysis — Patients Before Paperwork, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business — has shown that across Canada doctors spend 18.5 million hours annually on unnecessary administrative work, the equivalent of 55.6 million patient visits. The report further concluded that if governments across Canada set a target to reduce physician administrative burden by 10 per cent, they could not only reduce physician fatigue and burnout and improve the quality of patient care but open the equivalent of 5.5 million patient visits a year.
There is a desperate lack of primary care access. The administrative load on primary care providers could immediately be reduced by: 1) reviewing paperwork and administrative responsibilities independently and revising, removing, and/or reducing them; and 2) hiring and training more administrative staff.
One fix was the use of scribes in the emergency room who were shown to improve the speed with which ER doctors were able to see patients and the number of patients they could treat. Bring them back! These are not mutually exclusive changes that could quickly help our health care system.
Improper disposal of medication
A recent paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States has shown that anti-depressants — members of the SSRI and SNRI family, which includes sertraline (trade name Zoloft, among others) and duloxetine (trade name Cymbalta among others) — can stimulate bacteria to become resistant to antibiotics. We knew that improper use of antibiotics were contributing to this issue but this is a worrisome development, especially as these are very commonly prescribed medications and the number and severity of antibiotic resistant infections has been increasing.
For example, there were recent reports of antibiotic resistant gonorrhea in Massachusetts. Part of the problem is the result of the improper disposal of medication that is no longer being used or is past its expiry date. Rather than throwing pills out in the garbage or flushing them down the toilet, to reduce the amount in the environment that contribute to resistance developing, it’s essential that they be brought to a pharmacy for proper and safe disposal.
Your daily dose of coffee
Regular coffee consumption in the range of two to four 4 cups per day has been shown to be safe for most adults, as long they aren’t pregnant, and may also lower the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver and endometrial cancers, Parkinson’s disease, and depression. Not enough of a reason to start if you don’t already drink coffee but reassuring if it’s something that you already do.
A recent paper in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry has suggested that you can boost the health benefits of coffee if you consume it along with amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. This could mean adding milk to your java or eating some yogurt or cheese with it, but the key is to avoid turning your coffee into a form of liquid dessert. Any health benefits are quickly overwhelmed if you load your coffee with cream and/or sugar.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.