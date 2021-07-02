Blowing smoke at barbeques and garage sales

The day you become a homeowner you can be sure that two things will eventually happen — you will barbeque, and you will have a garage sale. I do not do either anymore.
I had my first barbeque party when I bought a semi-detached bungalow many years ago in a new housing project in the suburbs. Wanting to be a good neighbour I invited people, like myself who were just moving in, to attend a supper barbeque on my back lawn. I had recently purchased a classic unit for about 50 bucks and I thought this would be a good opportunity to try out the “grill of my dreams”.
I had everything in place and except for a few moochers who showed up whom I had never seen before, things got off to a good start. That is until the flames attracted mosquitoes. The little buggers started biting into my guests as they bit into their food.
Then someone was stung by a bee. After that a barefooted guest started bleeding after stepping onto glass from a broken beer bottle. This was followed by a neighbour’s kid putting his hand on the grill and burning his fingers. I had to start searching for peroxide, cotton balls, band aids, Neosporin, and an ice pack. While I was doing all this a lot of the food got burnt. Also the people who lived on the next street, whose lawn was back to back to mine, complained that the smoke would destroy their newly planted shrubs.
The smell of the food was also driving their doberman crazy as he kept running and barking along the fence that separated us. They also couldn’t stand the blaring of the music that I had set up on an outdoor amplifier. Needless to say after this they never again spoke to me.
That not being bad enough, suddenly the warm balmy night turned chilly and windy, followed by showers. It never rains, it pours!
Tablecloths began blowing off taking along with them all the food. What I salvaged was brought into the house. After the last guest left, I found mud and debris all over the new ivory carpets. Ketchup, mustard and relish stains were on the new white sofas. The idea of replacing them and having a garage sale was beginning to formulate in my head.
I didn’t have the garage sale until many years later, before I moved to a new dwelling. I had accumulated a lot of tchotchkes that I didn’t want to pack and find space for in my new home. I ran ads in the local weeklies and plastered the area with notices of the sale. Even though I emphasised “no early birds” that didn’t stop people from coming as early as 7 in the morning — two hours before the sale was going to start. I also had people ringing my door bell a day earlier claiming they were going out of town for the weekend and could they please take a look now.
When I opened the garage door we were swamped. Even with the crew of four to help me, everything quickly became disarrayed. About an hour before closing time there was a new surge of buyers. These vultures were looking for still lower prices, hoping I was not going to leave anything unsold. I did make a few dollars but a good time was not had by all.
At the end of the day I found many items had been stolen. I must have been mad to have given away for a pittance all my old Mad magazines — not to mention my collection of folk albums by Pete Seegar, Harry Belafonte, Theodore Bikel, the Weavers, and Peter, Paul and Mary.
The most wanted item was my old barbeque grill. I sold it to the new people who had just bought the house in back of me.
I offered them this suggestion. Have a garage sale as soon as possible. At the same time, get your children and their friends to barbecue and sell hot-dogs and hamburgers on the premises. Noshing makes people more conducive to buying. Under any circumstances don’t let anyone into your house. Then, having been there and done that, get on with your life and enjoy your new home.
— By Bernard Mendelman
