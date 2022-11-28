Bernard Mendelman: Words worthy

Permacrisishas been chosen as Collins Dictionary's word of the year. It led its annual compilation of 10 words or phrases that reflect our ever-evolving language. It’s a perfect worthy word, considering that 2022 was an imperfect year that saw continuing COVID-19, plus new pending pandemic strains, non-ending war in Ukraine, U.S. political instability, out-of-control inflation, and surge in violent crime, with rapes, assaults, murders and gang shootings.
Along with other terrible disasters, there were unusual severe weather conditions.
What follows is the Collins list of the top 10 words and phrases in alphabetical order, plus their definitions in full:
Carolean: Of or relating to Charles III of Great Britain and Northern Ireland or his reign.
Kyiv: The capital of Ukraine, on the Dnipro River.
Lawfare: The strategic use of legal proceedings to intimidate or hinder an opponent.
Partygate: A political scandal over social gatherings held in British government offices during 2020 and 2021 in defiance of the public health restrictions that prevailed at the time.
Permacrisis: An extended period of instability and insecurity, especially one resulting from a series of catastrophic events.
Quiet quitting: The practice of doing no more work than one is contractually obliged to do, especially in order to spend more time on personal activities; the practice of doing little or no work while being present at one's place of employment.
Splooting: The act of lying flat on the stomach with the legs stretched out.
Sportswashing: The sponsorship or promotion of sporting events in order to enhance a tarnished reputation or distract attention from a controversial activity.
Vibe shift: A significant change in a prevailing cultural atmosphere or trend.
Warm bank: A heated building where people who cannot afford to heat their own homes may go.
Over the years, the meanings of words and phrases often change. “Gay” once meant happy, bright, and carefree, but had no connection with sexual orientation. “Dirt” meant good clean soil. Now to most of us it means filth. Long ago, if you were “naughty”, you had naught or nothing. Then it came to mean evil or immoral, and now it means that you are just behaved badly.
I always try to increase my vocabulary by learning new and unusual words. Here are 10 that I recently discovered in The Language Gallery.
Anachronism: Something (or someone) that is out of place in terms of time or chronology.
Accismus: a form of irony in which someone feigns indifference to something he or she desires.
Cacophony: a harsh mixture of sounds
Draconian: an adjective to describe something that is excessively harsh and severe. An example would be, “The Inflationary price increases are positively draconian.”
Limerence: can be defined as an involuntary state of mind resulting from a romantic attraction to another person combined with an overwhelming, obsessive need to have one’s feelings reciprocated.
Pareidolia: a psychological phenomenon in which the mind perceives a specific image or pattern where it does not actually exist, such as seeing a face in the clouds.
Riposte: a quick or witty retaliatory reply.
Sanctimony: pretend or hypocritical religious devotion or righteousness.
Serendipity: the act of finding something valuable or interesting when you are not looking for it.
Verisimilitude: something that merely seems to be true or real.
My family physician, for many years the late Dr. Neil Trister, prided himself that he only used words that he considered to be proper English. I once told him about a problem I had when I went to pee and he admonished me, telling me to use the word “urinate” instead. The good doctor got even more upset when I told him that at the visit to my urologist, the nurse gave me a little bottle and told me to go make a “pee-pee.”
My aim, as a writer has always been to use expressions that most people will instantly understand, regardless if it’s slanguage and not language and even if has not yet made its way into the dictionary – only into the fictionary.
