Bernard Mendelman: Will Justin get re-elected by a ‘close shave’?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now beard free. Is this a sign of a pending election? Before Justin grew his beard, you had to go back a long time to recall a Prime Minister of Canada who had a beard, or even sported a moustache. Back to nearly 65 years ago for the almost negligible moustache of Louis St. Laurent, Prime Minister from 1948 to 1957.
When it comes to American politicians, the most familiar one with a beard is Abraham Lincoln who served from 1861 until that night in 1865, when you know what happened to him while attending the theatre. The last American President with a beard was Benjamin Harrison, who served from 1889 to 1893 and the last one with a moustache was William Howard Taft, who served from 1909 to1913.
The last major party candidate for president to have facial hair was Thomas E. Dewey, in 1944 and 1948, who had a moustache. Many are of the opinion that public disapproval of Dewey's moustache contributed to his two electoral defeats, first to Franklin D. Roosevelt and then to Harry Truman.
One reason why Canadian and American politicians are clean shaven is because elderly citizens, who make up the bulk of those who actually cast votes, think that bearded politicians are either communists (i.e. Fidel Castro) or hippies (i.e. Jerry Garcia). They’re also of the opinion that beards are novelty conversation pieces for men who have nothing more interesting to say for themselves. In addition, someone wearing a beard in politics has come to be associated by some people as being distrustful. A far cry from what a beard once represented.
But beards will have their day again. Actually, we’re beginning to see a resurgence of beards in popular culture and among today’s younger generation. Numerous male top rock stars, sports celebrities and movie idols are bearded. So it’s conceivable that one day in the near future individuals with the commitment to grow and maintain a quality beard will also be looked upon as being able to hold the highest job of public service.
Facial hair and beards will again be grown by politicians and the public may even start to be suspicious of those who are clean-shaven, for example, the last U. S. President Donald Trump, who may be unable to even grow a beard.
So when Trudeau calls an election who will be our next prime minister?
In Canada, the NDP has been the facial hair party since 2003. Tom Mulcair, their previous leader, might have had a good shot at becoming Canada’s Prime Minister, if only he had shaved off his beard. Now they have a charismatic leader in Jagmeet Singh, with his long, impressive beard. During the pandemic, he pushed a scandal-ridden minority government to expand some popular social programs, so I think he stands at the razor edge of heading the Opposition in the next federal election.
The Progressive Conservatives, the Official Opposition, led by Erin O’Toole, has stated “When COVID-19 hit, the Trudeau government wasn’t ready. Caught unprepared, they made decisions that put lives at risk and crippled our economy.” This may be true but if the Conservatives want to win the next election, they'll need a broader coalition of voters behind them. So in order to get them, my advice to Erin is to get some pizzazz by growing a dazzling beard, a replica of David Letterman’s.
The Liberals have watched Justin make his share of blunders, yet most Canadians like him. He is young, good looking, and has great hair. He’s very visible and because of his father, Justin is regarded by many as part of a dynasty much like the Kennedys.
Therefore, I think the Liberals win the next election and Justin gets a majority government — just by a whisker.
— By Bernard Mendelman
