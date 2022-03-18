Bernard Mendelman: When Jewish and Irish eyes are smiling

The following column appeared in The Suburban in March 2012 —— Last week I celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim and this weekend, in deference to my Irish friends, I’ll be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The sober reality between the Jews and the Irish is that both groups have been persecuted throughout the ages, but on these holidays it’s all about having some fun and probably ending up not being so sober and hoisting a few.
Purim is about a pretty young Jewish gal named Esther who Ahasuerus, the king of Persia, loved more than all his other harem girls, so he made her his queen. However, the king didn’t know she was Jewish. Haman, the king’s prime minister, despised Esther’s cousin Mordecai because he was the only person who refused to bow down in front of him. Because of this, he logically concluded that all the Jews should be killed. Mordecai convinced Esther to talk to the king. Esther revealed to the king that she was Jewish and then told him about Haman’s evil plot. The king hung Haman.
For the occasion we get dressed up in all kinds of costumes. Even wearing a kilt or showing up as a green leprechaun is acceptable. On Purim we have beauty pageants and re-enact the Book of Esther, the story of the Jews fighting back against Haman’s genocide plot.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s gift to US President Barack Obama during his pre-Purim visit to the White House was a copy of the Book of Esther. Netanyahu sees the nuclear threat posed by modern-day Iran as no less than Haman’s.
During the re-enactment, everyone boos and spins noisemakers (graggars) every time Haman’s name is mentioned. We nosh on Hamentaschen, a triangular baked cookie filled with prunes or poppy seeds that represents the tri-cornered hat that Haman always wore. We wash them down with copious amounts of wine.
St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the life of St. Patrick, who was a fourth century Britisher taken prisoner by Irish raiders and held in captivity in Ireland for six years. During that time, he was forced to work all alone as a shepherd, where he began having visions of God telling him to spread Christianity to the pagans of Ireland. He escaped from captivity, walked all the way to the Irish coast, convincing some sailors to let him hitch a ride back to Britain. There he entered the ministry, before deciding to return to Ireland as a missionary.
On St. Paddy’s Day (its informal name) an elaborate parade, where everyone is dressed in green, is commonplace. The day has been celebrated in Montreal as far back as 1759, after the Conquest, by Irish soldiers of the Montreal Garrison. In 1817, the beginning of the Irish community here, the observance of St. Patrick's Day was marked by special dinners and religious services. The traditional meal is corned beef and cabbage. Bagels are coloured green for the occasion.
Whenever and whatever you eat, it must be accompanied by beer, preferably Guinness. You can quaff beer until you don’t know the difference between Mordecai and St. Patrick.
Parades began in Montreal in 1929. In 1963 a green line was first painted down the center of Ste. Catherine Street noting the route of the parade. The selection of a queen and her princesses has become one of the parade’s highlights. Noise making is with bagpipes, instead of graggars.
Making merriment and telling jokes are part of both holidays. Everyone of Jewish or Irish faith knows a joke about a priest and a rabbi. This is my favourite:
A priest and a rabbi stood by the side of the road holding up a sign that said, “The End is Near! Turn yourself around now before it’s too late!” They planned to hold up the sign to each passing car.
“Leave us alone you religious nuts!” yelled the first driver as he sped by. From around the curve they heard a big splash.
“Do you think,” said the rabbi to the priest, “we should just put up a sign that says bridge out instead?”
L’chai-im! Sláinte!'
— AB
