Dov, a business associate of Pierre, invited him to attend his Passover Seder. Last year because of COVID-19, the Seder took place on Zoom with only his wife and children at home. This year, with restrictions lifted, Dov plans to have about 25 relatives and friends for the occasion. Pierre, an acquaintance of mine, who had never been at a Seder, asked me for some advice. Here’s what I told him:
The Seder is held the first two nights of Passover, the beginning of an eight-day stretch of complicated and demanding dietary restrictions. At the Seder, the Haggadah is read, which is the retelling of the story of when Moses led the enslaved Jews out of Egypt and how they got lost and wandered around the desert for 40 years before getting to the promised land. If only they had a GPS.
During the Seder, we go through a number of rituals. The youngest guest recites “The Four Questions” about the unusual customs performed during the Seder. We then loudly shout the 10 plagues God made on the Egyptians. Some think that COVID-19 was a judgment upon us, just as the plagues were a judgment upon Egypt.
At the Seder, guests drink four cups of wine, spread over about eight hours. Traditionally, the wine is Manischewitz, a sticky sweet wine glugged like grape juice that may result in you having a morning-after headache. Excellent kosher Passover wines are available at the SAQ, and you should consider bringing one to your host as a welcoming gift. Be prepared to spend about 40 dollars.
The Haggadah reading stretches well into the night and most of us plutz until we finally get into the meal and then you can forget about your diet. Except for the matzahs we eat instead of bread during Passover, everything else is calorie loaded. The Israelites left Egypt in such a hurry that they weren’t able to wait for their bread to rise, so they left with matzahs. Best described as a simple, flat cracker, it has become a symbol for the holiday.
Still after eight days, I’ve had my fill and hopefully I’ll stop making numerous trips to the Metamucil container and won’t have to eat anymore prunes. On the plus side, there is a saving on toilet paper.
The typical Passover meal includes gefilte fish, which is made from boiled, minced white fish. Unfortunately, it’s not a visually palatable dish. But dip it in chrain (red beet horseradish) and its delicious. Next comes schmaltz-filled chopped liver, golden chicken matzah ball soup, mouth-watering brisket served with potato kugel and tzimmes. For desserts there’s yummy, flourless chocolate cakes with fruit toppings, macaroons, fruit-flavoured jelly slices and walnuts that are cracked opened with a nutcracker.
After dessert, Dov will hide the afikomen, a piece of matzah wrapped in cloth that is set aside during the meal. The children then go on a search for it. When they find it, he will give them some money for returning it.
Next, Dov will open the front door to allow the prophet Elijah to join the Seder and sip some wine from a glass previously left for him. Pierre, you may find this unbelievable, but do I question the existence of Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny?
The Seder will continue with everyone chanting “Chad Gadya,” a song about a deceased goat, a bruised dog, an injured cat, a bloodied ox, and a visit by the Angel of Death. Not a ditty that Taylor Swift will ever record.
As the matzah crumbs are being cleared from the dining table, members will leave the Seder with these parting words: “Next year in Jerusalem.” Pierre, literally it doesn’t mean that. The words signify the Seder’s journey from a reminder of the suffering of the past to hopes for freedom and peace for all in the present and in the future.
The words are more meaningful this year as “Next year in Jerusalem” will be the new home for thousands of Ukrainians, both Jews and non-Jews, who have been uprooted by Putin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.