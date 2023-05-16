Bernard Mendelman: What’s in a name?

When we come into this world our names are chosen for us. Old Testament names are popular with both Christians and Jews. It’s customary for Jewish parents to name a child after a departed relative, so that their name will live on. Christian parents often name a son with the same name as their father, adding Jr. after it. I’m sure that Vladimir Guerrero is proud to keep Jr. after his father’s name but I’m not too sure that Donald Trump Jr. is.
Celebrities often give their children unique names.
Bear Blaze; child of Ned Rocknroll and Kate Winslet.
North, Saint, and Chicago, children of Kayne West and Kim Kardashian West.
Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Buddy Bear and Petal Blossom Rainbow, children of Jamie Oliver and Juliette Norton.
Moon Unit, Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin; children of Frank Zappa and Adelaide Gail Zappa.
If you go to the Bored Panda site on the internet you will find a number of photos of people who have very peculiar names. Among them are Chris P. Bacon, Dick Long, Moe Lester, Whet Faarte, Jesus Condom, Kash Register, Willie Stroker, Sirius Bonner, Ben Dover, Phat Ho, and Just Insider. I can’t keep wondering what possessed parents to give their offspring those awful names.
My late father once hired a student from Switzerland whose name was Balz. My father would break up laughing each time he called him that, so he changed his name to Bill.
Of course, you can always change your name. Many movie stars have done so to sound more American and not have attention drawn to their ethnic backgrounds. Demetria Guynes became Demi Moore, Frances Gumm became Judy Garland, Ilyena Mironov became Helen Mirren, Allan Konigsberg became Woody Allen, Marion Morrison became John Wayne and Thomas Mapother became Tom Cruise. Caryn Elaine Johnson became Whoopi Goldberg.
Many showbiz people are known only by a single name. Adele, Cher, Bono, Drake, Eminem, Madonna, Prince, Rihanna, Twiggy and Lady Gaga, to mention a few.
Montreal Gazette editorial cartoonist Terry Mosher signs his art Aislin, while The Suburban’s Anthony Bonaparte uses the name Napoleon.
Some local characters whose real names I never knew were Jockey Fleming and Kid Oblay, who panhandled on opposite corners of Peel Street; Jimmy the Book, whose hangout was in the Van Horne Shopping Centre; and The Spoon Man, who performed in front of Ogilvy’s.
Sam, a transgender friend, had no trouble changing his name. He now calls himself Samantha.
There are those who will not change their name no matter how long it is and how difficult it is to spell or pronounce. Like the founder of The Huffington Post, Arianna Stassinopoulos Huffington.
My friend, the late Gerry Price was known to everyone as Manush. Gerry looked a bit like Heine Manush, a long-forgotten baseball player that someone discovered on a picture baseball card and stuck Gerry with that name. Manush, collected books written by baseball players. When at an old-timers game he tried to get Pee Wee Reese, the Brooklyn Dodger Hall-of-Famer, to autograph a copy of his book. Manush kept yelling, “Harold, Harold,” until Reese finally approached him. As he signed the book, Pee Wee remarked, “The only other person who ever called me Harold was my mother!”
The late Solly Shedwasser was a classmate at Fairmount Public School. When he entered the business world he changed his name to Sol Shade. He then became a band leader and a radio talk show host and called himself Steve Michaels. Meeting him years later, I said to him, “I would like to introduce you to my wife, but I’m not sure what name you’re using these days.”
The owner of a Chinese restaurant is named Hyman Rothstein. When asked how he got his name he explained, ”When I entered Canada the guy in front of me’s name was Hyman Rothstein and when the immigration officer asked me what my name was I told him it was Sam Ting.”
My full name is Bernard Manuel Mendelman. I never use the initials B. M. for fear that someone will make fun of it.
