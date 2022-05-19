Bernard Mendelman: What a doll!

Mattel has recently unveiled a set of new Barbie dolls that aims to represent more children from various backgrounds and communities, including one doll with a behind-the-ear hearing aid plus a Barbie with a prosthetic leg and a Ken doll with vitiligo (a condition where the skin loses its pigment cells). The following column appeared in The Suburban in February 2006.
Hard to believe she’s been around for close to half a century. I first met her when she was a teenage model, in a black and white striped swimsuit with sunglasses, high-heeled shoes, and gold-colored hoop earrings. I was attracted to her shapely adult body.
As I watched her grow up, she represented all that a woman could be and more; she became famous, wealthy, and popular. Always had the newest cars and clothes. She had long legs and arms, a small waist, and high round chest — the perfect mature body.
With a bright, blond ponytail and saucy red lips, she had freckle and blemish-free skin and always just the proper amount of make-up on. I remember seeing her in a dazzling Bar-B-Q outfit showing the homemaking skills required for being a good wife. She wore dreamy, fluffy sleepwear and undergarments that symbolized adulthood. She had a girdle, that in those days was a necessary garment to encourage good posture in women.
Her wardrobe also included two strapless bras, one half slip, and one floral petticoat. She also owned clothing for safe recreational activities such as playing tennis and dancing ballet. These were then accepted pastimes for women to participate in. When women were purchasing tights, she was given her first pair in 1961 to keep up with current feminine trends.
In high school she found a boyfriend and a trusted female friend. Midge, her friend, had a wider body and a face covered in freckles. Her look was intended to be "thoughtful". Her girlfriend was seen as more approachable than she was because she was less glamorous and less intimidating. The boyfriend displayed an image of innocence, cleanliness, extroverted playfulness, boyish masculinity, and a hint of shyness. His wardrobe consisted of all the then teenage male essentials, such as a letter sweater, tuxedo, and a gray flannel suit. They met at a ball. Amid this romantic scene it was love at first sight. She had an innocent courtship with her "handsome steady". They had coordinating outfits for the beach, fraternity dances, and after-school sodas. They were seen as being so much in love that they could not go anywhere without each other.
In the 1950s, marriage was a sacred institution viewed as a necessary step in adulthood, but even though she possessed a wedding dress, they never got married. Theirs was an extremely cordial and mushy relationship. She was known for keeping up with the latest styles; in 1961 she wore a bubble hairstyle similar to the one worn by Jackie Kennedy.
Over the years she broke away from the traditional female mold. Independent, she would change with the times. She evolved from model to career woman. Sadly, after 43 years as one of the world's prettiest pairs, the perfect couple broke up. They felt it was time to spend some quality time apart. Like other celebrity couples, their Hollywood romance came to an end, but they remain good friends. To better reflect her single status, she now wears board shorts and a bikini top, metal hoop earrings, and has a deeper tan.
Her name is Barbie, and her boyfriend’s name is Ken. They were the most popular set of fashion dolls in the world, but past Christmas, the most lucrative time for the toy business, her worldwide sales were falling. Toy maker Mattel, her founder, has been struggling to thwart some stiff competition from a gang of hip, "Bratz" dolls from MGA Entertainment. The other standout doll of the year also wasn't from Mattel, but an interactive doll called "Amazing Amanda" from Playmates Toys. Amazing Amanda speaks, changes her facial expressions, and even responds to objects.
Mattel has had a history of successfully reinventing Barbie, so I wouldn’t count her out yet. Barbie has been everything from a rock star to a military medic, and she's currently marketed in more than 150 countries. This year Mattel will unveil the new technology-infused Dancing Barbie. Using a combination of infra-red and radio frequency technology, the new 15-inch-tall doll can dance to music from the doll's base. Mattel said Barbie could show girls new dance moves using both speech and movement cues.
Dancing Barbie will have to stave off competition from "Harvey Nagila," the battery-operated, clap-activated, dancing Hasid. Nevertheless, the traditional toy business is changing as kids at a much earlier age now show a preference for gadgets like cell phones, iPods, and videogames.
