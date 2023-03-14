Bernard Mendelman: Well rested or always tired?

Soft kitty, warm kitty, little ball of fur, happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr purr purr.
In an episode of the popular television show The Big Bang Theory, after Sheldon drives himself crazy by staying up for days on end, Leonard and Penny try to put him to bed. When Sheldon tells them they can't make him go to sleep, Leonard and Penny sing Soft Kitty to him, at which point he falls right asleep.
That doesn’t work for me. Like most old codgers, I’m a lousy sleeper. I usually wake up a couple of times during the night, reciting in my best Shakespearian accent, those immortal words, “To pee or not to pee.” Unlike my computer that shuts off almost instantly, my brain never ever seems to shut off. While in bed starring for cracks or spider webs on the ceiling, I’m often thinking or rehashing something that took place during the day. Furniture makers with their specialty mattresses and high-tech pillows along with pharmaceutical companies with their unlimited medications are making big bucks by offering to help me get my recommended hours of sleep each night. Bleary-eyed, I not only go for these products, but I’ve also bought noise machines and scented candles to aid me. I’ve also tried a number of sleeping pills.
When I was younger, I always slept like a log. That’s why I was surprised to learn that adult students today are not getting enough sleep and often show up drowsy at school. What’s causing this? Is it things that I didn’t have when I was their age? Like being glued to smart phones, long hours spent on TikTok, too much time watching TV and no time for exercising or getting enough fresh air outdoors?
Since many of these students are behind the wheel in the early morning driving themselves to school, the issue of lack of sleep becomes literally a matter of life and death.
Most sleep experts think that early school start times may contribute to the problem of drowsiness. Starting school just a bit later in the morning appears to improve sleep duration in students significantly. To quote former professional boxer George Foreman, “I think sleeping was my problem in school. If school had started at four in the afternoon, I’d be a college graduate today.”
Following is the advice for students given to me from a doctor at a sleep clinic:
- If you’ve been up most of the night take a shower before you head for school.
- Sitting straight in class can make you feel more energized throughout your day than if you slouch.
- Talking with your teacher or taking notes can increase your alertness and prevent you from falling asleep.
- Drinking water throughout the day will help you stay awake in class.
- Deep breathing is another way of staying awake as it raises your blood oxygen levels and improves circulation.
- Sitting still for too long can make you feel tired. Try to move your body to feel more alert and think more clearly.
- If possible, take activity breaks for at least 10 minutes every few hours. You can also try stretching out your arms, torso, knees, and legs.
- Keeping your mouth busy keeps your mind alert, so chew some gum.
- Washing your face is also an effective way to stay awake in class. Water acts as a stimulant for the brain and skin and, as a result, can help wake you up.
- Napping for five to 25 minutes between classes will recharge you and avoid falling asleep in class.
Some readers tell me they fall asleep just by reading my columns. For those who are still awake, I’ll end with this:
A professor addressing a bunch of sleepy faces at his early morning class said, "I've found that the best way to start the day is to exercise for five minutes, take a deep breath of fresh air, a glass of water and then have a bowl of delicious hot cereal with berries and almonds, a cup of green tea and finish with a cold shower, then I feel rosy all over.”
A sleepy voice from the back of the room shouted out, "Tell us more about Rosie.”
