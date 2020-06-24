The following column appeared in an August 2005 edition of The Suburban. I think we are all gamblers, taking unnecessary risks, being lulled into complacency by declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases. I believe we may still get another round of infections that can lead to many more deaths.
When I’m at the Décarie Square shopping centre and nature calls, I usually end up in the men’s room at Jilly’s pool room. Sometimes it’s a gamble to get there on time, for in reaching it I must pass through the space they set aside for the players of the one-arm bandits. No matter what time of the day it is, the room is jammed and you’ll seldom see an unoccupied machine. I say to myself, "Tsk, tsk. These folks really have a gambling problem.”
But while in the men’s room, I keep thinking, “Haven’t we all become gamblers?” We gamble with the environment — polluting it so it may not be safe for future generations. We gamble with our retirement income, investing our money in the stock market because nobody can exist on the low rates of interest paid by the banks.
We gamble with our homes, mortgaging them to the hilt, believing home prices will forever keep rising while interest rates will not. The U.S. government is gambling that, by creating money like there is no tomorrow, it will permit the consumer to keep on spending, hoping the economy will turn better and a depression will be held off.
This week, Israel takes a large gamble by exiting from Gaza in hopes that it will pave the way for a permanent peace in the Middle East.
How popular has gambling become? Poker tournaments are now one of the most watched shows on television.
So it came as no surprise when last week, PinnacleSports.com, the largest sport betting site on the internet, expanded into the energy arena, offering gamblers a chance to bet on soaring U.S. retail gas prices. “Record gas prices are affecting everyone so why not let people bet on it?” said spokesman Kyle Fratini.
The online betting site — which normally focuses on mainstream sports like football, basketball, and soccer — is giving gamblers a chance to bet on whether gas will reach $3 a gallon in New York or Los Angeles by the end of the year. Last Friday, average gas prices in Los Angeles were $2.61 a gallon, up more than 20 per cent from last year. In Montreal they were $1.069 a litre and judging by the way they have been jumping, the 30-to-1 odds offered by Pinnacle seem very tempting. My bet is that Loto-Quebec will soon come out with their own version of “Guess the gas price.”
Also on Friday, shares of Baidu.com soared 354 per cent on its first day of trading.
Baidu, the leading search engine in China, opened at $66, more than double its $27 price and ended the session at $122.54. During the day it rose as high as $151.24 on the Nasdaq. Investors who missed out on Google last year, which could have been bought then for a $100 and is now flirting with $300, went gaga fearing they would miss out on a good thing.
The stock market has become a casino; so before you rush out and buy Baidu, remember the tech bubble of five years ago and think of Nortel.
On leaving the Men’s Room I had some thoughts. “What if we keep polluting until there is no more safe water to drink? What if the stock market crashes? What if mortgage rates rise sharply and our homes become worth less than what we owe on them? What if more wars break out and terrorism keep on spreading beyond control?
All these things can happen, but gamblers never think of the consequences — and that’s why they eventually lose everything.
