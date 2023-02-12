Bernard Mendelman: Valentine Day kisses and hisses

Valentine of Terni was a priest who married Roman soldiers against orders from Claudius II. He was arrested and killed on February 14 in the year 269. It is said that an almond tree near his grave would bloom with pink flowers each spring and all the birds would choose mates, giving birth to the term “love birds.”
Valentine of Rome was a priest who refused to follow Claudius II’s ban on Christianity. While he was imprisoned, before he was killed on February 14, he wrote one last note to the jailer’s daughter with whom he had fallen in love and signed it “From Your Valentine.”
According to Welsh tradition, a child born on Valentine’s Day would have many lovers. Some well-known people born on Valentine’s Day include John Barrymore (1882), Jimmy Hoffa (1913), Jack Benny (1894), Carl Bernstein (1944) and Florence Henderson (1934). Red hearts are equated with the day. Red is traditionally associated with the color of blood. At one time, people thought that the heart, which pumps blood, was the part of the body that felt love. In ancient times, when the Egyptians mummified their dead for burial, they removed every organ but the heart because they believed the heart was the only part of the body necessary for the trip through eternity.
CandySweethearts are a popular treat for Valentine’s Day. Each of these conversation hearts is printed with a message such as “Be Mine”, “Kiss Me”, “Let's Get Busy”, “Miss You” and “Call Home”. Richard Cadbury produced the first box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day in the late 1800s and heart shaped boxes of chocolate have been in vogue ever since. If you forget to buy chocolate for your beloved, the next day you can probably get them for half–price. Sending roses to your beloved is mandatory on this day, even if it is only a single red rose surrounded with baby’s breath. The red rose was the flower of Venus, the Roman goddess of love. A Valentine’s card must accompany the chocolates and roses.
Teachers receive the most Valentine’s cards, followed by children, mothers, and wives. When I was in grade three, I had a crush on Florence, a blue eyed, freckled, blonde girl who sat a row away from me. All classmates exchanged Valentine Cards and I received one that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, each night in bed, I think about you.”
I was sure it came from Florence, but it really was sent to me by Yossi Greenberg, who sat next to me. Yossi left school at the end of that year and moved with his parents to New York. As an adult he changed his name to Jack Green and enjoyed a career as a chorus dancer in many Broadway musicals. Florence who never gave me a second glance, married a corporate lawyer and lives in a mansion in Upper Westmount.
No greater love was ever shown on Valentine’s Day than the love in 1929 of Al Capone for Bugs Moran. Capone, leader of a powerful criminal gang during Chicago’s prohibition era murdered seven of rival Moran’s gang in what became known as The Saint Valentine's Day Massacre. Moran escaped unharmed. Capone’s cupid arrow somehow missed him.
Cynics believe that Valentine’s Day has become nothing more than a commercial holiday. So what. As far as I’m concerned, it gives a needed boost to our economy. Restaurants are crowded. Hotels are overbooked. Jewellers, florists, candy makers, card manufacturers and department stores are all ringing up sales in the middle of the winter.
My only complaint is that in frigid February we need a National Holiday, so we should all be given the day of from work and school on Valentine’s Day.
Originally published in February 2013
riben@videotron .ca
