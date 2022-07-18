Bernard Mendelman: To be frank, I’m cool with hot dogs

Hot diggity dog. What could be better in the summertime than noshing on a hot dog? Since my childhood a hot dog has been a classic treat. In my first year at Fairmount Public School my Aunt Mary, of fond memory, would pick me up after school and often take me to a deli where we had two all dressed hot dogs for 15 cents.
The hot dog supposedly came to the New World in the 1800s, when German immigrants brought their culinary traditions with them. It is believed that the first hot dogs, called “dachshund sausages”, were sold by a German immigrant out of a food cart in New York in the 1860s.
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, New York, is an American Fourth of July tradition. Contestants have 10 minutes to see how many hot dogs (and buns) they can stuff in their gut. Joey Chestnut again won, devouring 63 but falling short of his own record of 76 dogs eaten last year. In the women’s competition, Miki Sudo reclaimed her last year’s title by downing 40, but did not break her previous record of 48.5.
Those numbers are so unrealistic to me as my stomach has trouble just managing to absorb two hot dogs. It takes me about five slow bites to digest a single hot dog. For foot long wieners, seven bites.
I always dress the dog, not the bun. I apply condiments in the following order: Wet condiments first, followed by chunky condiments like relish, onions, and sauerkraut. But Betty White, the beloved Emmy-winning actress, who passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, enjoyed her favourite meal at the iconic Los Angeles Pink’s Hot Dog stand unadorned — just meat and the bun.
Along with bagels, smoked meat, and poutine, Montreal is known for its own version of the hot dog — Le steamé. When ordered all dressed, it consists of a steamed hot dog encased in a steamed bun and topped with mustard, relish, a vinegary coleslaw, and chopped onion.
I’ve devoured many steamés at Montréal Pool Room, a legendary place in our city’s hot dog history, and at Décarie Hot Dog, an equally steamé, long-time establishment where I must have the humble hot dogs together with their soggy and greasy yummy French fries. Canadiens fans are loyal to the hot dogs at the Bell Centre, and the Montreal Forum before that. There are numerous other restaurants in our city that have their own variations of steamés, such as toasties, served on a toasted bun, and Michigan dogs, topped with a tomato-based meat sauce.
I’m sure everyone has their own wiener-winning eateries.
A hot dog and soda combo still sells for $1.50 at Costco food courts, the price that it has kept since 1985, even as today’s rate of inflation would put the price around $3.65. Keeping costs down hasn’t been easy. A few years ago, Costco had to stop using Hebrew National dogs and build a plant to produce its own Kirkland Signature wieners.
In Toronto, Loonie Dogs Night is presented by Schneiders at the Rogers Centre for most Tuesday home baseball game during the 2022 season. On Loonie Dogs Nights, fans can purchase hot dogs for only one dollar. Usually about 30,000 hot dogs are gobbled up each of those nights.
Hot dogs and baseball games go together. If it was up to me, I would change the lyrics to that popular baseball song. Instead of:
Take me out to the ball game.
Take me out with the crowd.
Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack,
I don't care if I never get back,”
it would be:
Take me out to the ball game.
Take me out with the crowd.
Buy me a hot dog all dressed with a drink.
I don’t care if you say that I stink.
If you mustered up the time to read to the end of this column, I hope you relished it as much as I did writing it. I must end it now, as I have to ketchup with all my grill friends.
[Editor’s note: Oy!]
