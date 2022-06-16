Bernard Mendelman: The lure of garage sales

Garage sales are bursting out all over. In Montreal a permit is required for each garage sale. Permits are issued free of charge. Garage sales are authorized between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and may not last more than two consecutive days.
The following column was in The Suburban in July 2013.
June was a popular month for weddings and garage sales. Co-incidentally at a garage sale last week I noticed a wedding gown for sale with a sign that read, “Only worn once. Not planning to wear it again.”
They tell me that clothes, even designer clothes, are not big sellers at garage sales. Teen and adult clothes may fetch a loonie apiece if they’re cleaned, pressed, and displayed neatly. Younger kid’s clothes generally do well, as long as they come from a smoke-free home without any animals. Toys are an easy sell, especially when kids tag along with their parents. CDs and movies find buyers if they’re priced no higher than a toonie apiece.
No one wants to pay more than 50 cents for paperback books or a buck for a hard covered one. Comic books and old magazines like Life and the Saturday Evening Post seldom get more than a quarter each. Small appliances such as toasters and coffee makers easily find buyers. People are always looking for exercycles in good working condition.
Some things I would never buy at a garage sale: Helmets and child’s car seats, since they don’t always reveal any real damage. Mattresses, because they may contain bed bugs. Cribs, whose safety is hard to verify. Laptops, since they are more likely to be dropped, knocked around and spilled on, while a desktop computer sits at home in the same spot.
The vast majority of items sold at garage sales are probably not worth more than the few dollars you spend on them, but we all like to believe that some day we’ll discover a small painting for a pittance that will turn out to be a Renoir or Picasso that will net us enough money to retire.
It does happen on occasion. A rare coin, baseball card, postage stamp, first-edition comic book, antique piece of furniture, sculpture or painting that was bought for borscht does end up sometimes being worth thousands of dollars. Recently, a New York family picked up a tchotchke they liked. It was a Chinese bowl at a garage sale for $3. The ceramic bowl, five-inches in diameter, with a saw-tooth pattern etched around the outside was sold to a London dealer at Sotheby’s auction house in New York in March for $2.2 million. Sotheby’s said the bowl was from the Northern Song Dynasty, which ruled China from 960 to 1127. The auction house stated the only other known bowl of similar size and design has been in the collection of the British Museum for more than 60 years.
This is what keeps us going to garage sales but more often we get caught in a craze of marketed fads that will never outsell their original retail price. I recall how everyone was chasing after Beanie Babies in the mid-'90s believing their initial $5 investment would later allow them to be sold for many times that amount. Beanie Babies were a child's toy, but when manufacturer Ty Inc. started rolling out special editions, like the Princess Diana and Millennium Bears, people started hoarding them like rare gems. The craze for these toys died down quickly and now they can be picked up at garage sales below their original cost.
The same thing happened to collectors of Cabbage Patch dolls. In 1983, parents were trampling each other to get their hands on this hot Christmas gift for their child. Collectors jumped on the bandwagon hoping to make a killing on their initial $25 investment. Nowadays you'll find numerous amounts of these dolls being offered on eBay at less than their original price.
What usually makes something go up in value is its rarity. Mass-produced items seldom increase in price over the years. The purpose of collecting anything, whether you do it at garage sales or on the internet or any other place, is that it should give you joy and pleasure. It should not be done, thinking that you’re going be making money out of it.
The best garage sale ad I ever saw was, “Having a garage sale this weekend. You're all invited to stop by and play with my junk.”
