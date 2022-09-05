Bernard Mendelman: Some senior moments

The other day I jumped out of bed when I saw my clock radio read 7: a.m. I had a doctors’ appointment at 8 a.m. so I had to hurry. I dressed quickly before preparing my breakfast. It was then that I noticed I was wearing one black sock and one blue sock.
Also, my fly was open. I poured some orange juice into a glass, drank it all down fast, only then realizing I forgot to mix in my pill. I need a pill to remind me to take a pill.
I then had a bowl of Cheerios and milk. When I washed the spoon, I realized I had used a meat, instead of a dairy one — kosher rules for those unfamiliar. I put the cereal into the fridge and the milk into the cupboard and then left my condo to go to the garage. I almost tripped because my shoelaces were never tied.
Anyways, I had to return because I forgot my car keys, wallet, and glasses. The car radio read 7:30 a.m., so I could still get to the doctor’s office on time. Arriving at the office, the receptionist welcomed me. Even though I had been there a number of times, I suddenly couldn’t remember her name. “Mr. Mendelman,” she said, “You are an hour early for your appointment and for the last visit you showed up a day late.”
I asked myself, “How could that be?” until it struck me that I never changed the time on my radio and car clocks, so I was not on daylight saving time! Leaving the doctor’s office, I forgot where I parked my car, but finally found it. I was still able to make my way home, even though I made a few wrong turns along the way.
All of the above incidents constitute only minor senior moments, but here are two that seem to rank higher to me:
Bernard Lang, at age 80, was Mayor of Côte Saint-Luc for 22 years. The city’s civic centre bears his name in honour of his distinguished service. After being absent from the political scene for several years, Lang decided to run for mayor once more. Meeting him prior to the election at the Cavendish Mall, I asked him, “What do you need this for?” He shrugged his shoulders and replied, “The people need me.”
Apparently not enough of them did. He suffered his first political defeat.
Jean Coutu, at 78, after relinquishing the presidency and chief executive office of his vast drug chain, decided to take these roles back from his son three later. The financial market did not view this as a positive and the stock dropped close to 10 per cent the day Coutu announced his decision.
But even those senior moments are insignificant to the following, recorded in the Police Log of Sarasota, Florida — which is unforgettable: An elderly lady completed her shopping, and upon returning to her car found four males in the act of leaving with her vehicle. She dropped her bags and drew her handgun, proceeding to scream at the top of her lungs, “I have a gun and I know how to use it! Get out of the car!”
The four men didn’t wait for a second invitation. They got out and ran like mad. The lady, somewhat upset, then proceeded to load her shopping bags into the back of the car and got into the driver’s seat. She was so shaken that she could not get her key into the ignition. She tried and tried, then it dawned on her; for the same reason she did not understand why there was a football, a Frisbee and two 12-packs of beer in the front seat.
A few minutes later she found her own car parked four or five spaces further down. She loaded her bags into the car and drove to the police station to report her mistake. The sergeant to whom she told the story couldn’t stop laughing. He pointed to the other end of the counter where four pale-looking men were reporting a carjacking by a mad elderly woman described as white, less than five-feet tall, glasses, curly white hair and carrying a large handgun.
No charges were filed.
Please note: If, for any reason, you never get to read this column, it may be because I forgot to email it to my editor… or it may be that he forgot to print… it or it may be that you had a senior moment and forgot to pick up The Suburban.
