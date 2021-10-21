Bernard Mendelman: Smashing pumpkins

It will soon be Halloween. The following column was published in The Suburban in October 2007.
I could easily get through the rest of my life without pumpkins, and that includes the rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins. I became disenchanted with pumpkins years ago when, after a sports event, I agreed to give an acquaintance a lift home from the stadium.
He sat in the back and it was only the following morning when I got into the car to drive to the office that I saw the mess on the seats and floor. The guy I was nice enough to drive home obviously was munching from a bag of pumpkin seeds and after eating the roasted seeds just spit out the shells. It’s a disgusting habit but I believe most people who eat pumpkin seeds don’t give a damn where the shells end up.
Someone once talked me into having pumpkin pie for dessert. Talk about spitting stuff out! Be honest with me. If you had the following choice of pies — apple, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, lemon, lime, rhubarb, or peach – would you choose pumpkin?
Pumpkin soup is something else I can live without. Who needs it when I can have chicken, barley, celery, mushroom, leek, potato or even borsht? On the Food Network the other day they were baking pumpkin bread. Why would I ever want to eat that when I could have my choice of rye, kimmel, whole wheat, multigrain, pumpernickel or challah?
Nutritionists recommend pumpkins because they contain potassium and vitamin A. I’ll get my potassium from orange juice, potatoes, bananas, apricots, turnips and even from broccoli, rather from a pumpkin. As for vitamin A, I’ll get all I need from sweet potatoes, carrots, milk, and even from spinach, rather from a pumpkin.
Pumpkins were once recommended for removing freckles and curing snakebites, but I think that was just a bubbamaisse (grandmother’s tale). Besides, I have no freckles and chances of being bitten by a snake are rare.
I don’t ever expect to see a McPumpkin burger at McDonald's. At California Pizza, which serves an incredible selection of toppings, pumpkin is not among any of them.
Years ago, a farmer sitting in his field during the month of October surrounded by all those pumpkins came up with one heck of a merchandising scheme. It would soon be Halloween. Why not hollow out a pumpkin, then carve it up to resemble a grotesque face and illuminate it by placing a candle inside.
The farmer called his creation, “the jack-o’-lantern” derived from a character in British folktales. According to the story, the soul of a deceased person named Jack O’Lantern was barred from both heaven and hell and was condemned to wander the earth with his lantern. Place this on a lawn, porch or in a window and surely this would scare the hell out of young children when out trick or treating.
The farmer probably could have just as easily used a watermelon instead of a pumpkin, but then the idea would never have caught on. Firstly, he never had any trouble selling his watermelons and secondly, who would want to waste all of this crunchy, thirst quenching tasty fruit. But if you dispose of the insides of a pumpkin, who really cares?
The truth is that kids aren’t even frightened by a jack-o’lantern. Children have nightmares after Halloween from spiders, bats, owls, crows, vultures, black cats, braying dogs, ghosts, aliens, ghouls, witches, goblins, zombies, mummies, werewolves along with Dracula, Frankenstein, Jason, and Freddy Kreuger. But an ugly, obese, lit up orange blob doesn’t faze them at all.
What also amazes me is the giant pumpkin growing contests that take place every year. Pumpkins have been grown that have weighed over 1,500 pounds. Why? Haven’t people got anything better to do with their time then growing colossal oversized freaky fruits?
Except for pumpkins I still enjoy Halloween, but I wish pumpkins would stop masquerading as an important fruit.
I must admit that a pumpkin once came in useful. For a Halloween party, I cut out a piece of that gourd skin, put it in my belly button and pretended I was a cookie.
— AB
