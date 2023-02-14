Bernard Mendelman: Significant shrinkage

One of the most hilarious episodes of Seinfeld takes place in the Hamptons; Jerry’s girlfriend walks in on a naked George Costanza and sees his underwhelming penis size. George recounts this to Jerry, explaining that the pool’s cold water had affected his appearance. Then, Jerry replies by saying, “You mean… shrinkage?” “Yes!” George snaps back. “Significant shrinkage!”
Lots of other things have also seen significant shrinkage
At the supermarket, all sorts of products have been shrinking. Numerous items keep decreasing in size or weight, but prices remain the same. They call this “shrinkflation”, which means you are getting less for your money.
My favourite candy bar has shrunk in size, but not in price. It now offers two in the package. However, it’s just a bit larger than the one bar that was in the package a few years ago. As candy bars become more expensive to make, many companies have opted to downsize instead of changing their recipes or charging customers more. They count on the fact that most buyers won’t notice the difference.
The box of cereal that I pull out of the pantry every morning seems lighter. It actually is, as its size is smaller, but the price is higher.
Ice cream tubs used to be a half-gallon, two quarts, and then one-and-three-quarters quarts. Most of them have now shrunk down to a svelte one-and-a-half, yet prices haven’t been lowered.
Toilet paper sheets per roll have steadily been shrinking but toilet paper brands are on a roll (no pun intended) and are not decreasing their prices.
At least we know that after George is out of the pool for a few hours his organ will return to normal size, but this does not happen to products that have shrunk. If you see that a product is actually shrinking, complain to the supplier and then take a look at an alternative. Stop buying it.
Supermarkets also have this strange obsession of shrinking away from round dollar figures and listing selling prices of products as $2.99, $3.99, etc. Since our cent is no longer in usage, I find this practice makes absolutely no sense.
My favourite pair of jeans that I have washed at least a hundred times suddenly has shrunk and is now too tight on me. Maybe I need to lose a few kilos.
There has been shrinkflation with my daily newspaper. Not only are there less pages but the Monday printed edition can now only be viewed online.
I was once six feet tall but the last few years I have shrunk a couple of inches. They say this comes as you age.
Due to climate change in the Arctic the number of polar bears is shrinking as well as the sea ice they rely on for hunting, which is shrinking at an alarming rate.
Our brains also shrink as we grow older, and this may be the reason we start forgetting things. One of the major fears of seniors is that when they have moments of memory lapse, they will end up with Alzheimer’s disease.
By the age of six, the size of our brain increases to about 90 per cent of its volume. Then, in the 30s and 40s, the brain starts to shrink. Our brain’s physical morphing means that your memory abilities can become altered. You may be able to reduce memory loss by regular exercise and a healthy diet.
I’m typing this column on my computer. Early computers were about the size of a desk and could only solve simple addition and subtraction problems. A later general-purpose computer took up the space of an entire room. Our current computers have shrunk so much that a modern-day laptop easily fits into your backpack.
Note to my editor: I would appreciate it if you publish this column exactly as is and do not remove any portions of it. In other words, please don’t shrink the size of it; otherwise, it can upset me so much that I may have to go see a shrink — who will probably shrink the time he will allot me but certainly not shrink his fee.
