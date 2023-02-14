Bernard Mendelman: Significant shrinkage

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.