Bernard Mendelman: Reflections on my favourite sport

Having recently again watched the best ever movie made about baseball, Field of Dreams, excuse me for getting a bit nostalgic. When Montreal had a baseball team, I would often spend most of this month in Florida following the Expos during spring training. The pending baseball strike is over and the season will start April 7.
I never had the skills to be a baseball player, but at the age of eight I became an avid follower of pro ball. The city then had a Minor League team, the Montreal Royals, affiliated with the Major League Brooklyn Dodgers. I devoured the daily newspaper sports pages for baseball news, statistics, and standings of all the teams and players. I collected and traded baseball cards, memorizing the records of each.
After school I would rush home to listen to the games on CHLP, 1490 on the radio dial. When I was 10, on Saturday afternoons I would walk two miles to Delorimier Downs where kids were allowed free into the bleachers to see the Royals. On Sunday afternoons my dad and I sat near first base. My father claimed the hotdogs they sold tasted like dreck so we would first stop at a deli on the Main to buy smoked meat sandwiches, which we devoured during the games.
Before the Royals folded in 1960, I watched them launch the careers of many of the game’s best, including Jackie Robinson, the man who broke Major League Baseball’s colour barrier in 1946.
In 1969 Montreal was the first franchise awarded to a Canadian city by the MLB. I became a season ticket holder and still have my opening game ticket encased in glass as a paperweight. The Box seat admission was only $5. The Expos owner was Charles Bronfman and if you looked close enough on their logo you could easily make out his initials.
Part of baseball’s mystique is that the game consists of nine innings, but if the score is tied it can continue forever. Sometimes it felt that way.
In an outdoor stadium like Jarry Park, the original home of the Expos, games were often delayed because of rain. In early April and in late September, I often found myself warming up under the heating vents in the men’s bathroom. So, what a relief it was when, in 1977, the Expos moved to the enclosed Olympic Stadium, even though it was not the best of parks in which to play baseball.
The last time there was a baseball strike was in 1994. Managed by Felipe Alou, the Expos that year had a talented group of players that included Larry Walker, Moises Alou, Marquis Grissom, and Pedro Martinez. They had the best record in baseball until a strike forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season. By that time Bronfman had sold the Expos to a consortium of owners and I was already becoming disenchanted. In 1999 when the team was again sold to Jeffrey Loria, I knew the end was near. I didn’t renew my season tickets.
Since then I seldom watched anymore baseball games – that is until last year, when confined to spending most of my time at home because of COVID-19, I began following the Toronto Blue Jays. They are an exciting club with a lot of upcoming young talent, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of former Expo and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. I think the Blue Jays have a good shot at winning the World Series this year, when and if play resumes.
Attempting to bring back a major league baseball team to Montreal, Charles’ son Stephen has been thrown a curve ball. He was planning to build a new stadium at the Peel Basin in Griffintown and start with a split season with the Tampa Bay Rays. That’s now been nixed by Major League Baseball.
There were other obstacles. Mayor Plante did not want to use any tax money to pay for a stadium. The proposed site is already overcrowded with condos and has little green space remaining. Also, Youppi! has now become the official mascot of the Montreal Canadiens.
Bronfman has not given up on his field of dreams and will probably pitch a new strategy. When it happens, to quote the immortal words of baseball’s great Yogi Berra, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”
