Rosh Hashanah 5782 began on Monday night, September 6. The exact date of Rosh Hashanah varies every year, since it is based on the Hebrew calendar, where it starts on the first day of the seventh month. Rosh Hashanah almost always comes in September or October.
I have been a member of Beth Zion Congregation since 1954 and up until last year, for only the second time, because of COVID-19, I made a decision not to attend High Holidays services. Being in my age bracket, I didn’t think it was safe for me to enter a crowded synagogue, even though I had my two shots.
Last year, five months into the global pandemic, I decided to stay home, wear a mask, wash my hands often and be very far apart from everyone. Anyone could be carrying the disease, and anyone could catch it.
This year most adults have been vaccinated but not children under 12, who gather in groups at the synagogue. In addition, we now are faced with the highly transmissible Delta variant, plus evidence of potentially waning protection from the vaccines and emerging data showing that even vaccinated people can catch and transmit COVID-19.
While it does have its festive side, Rosh Hashanah is not one big party, as the New Year’s celebrations on December 31 tend to be. Rosh Hashanah is a time for personal introspection and prayer. I relish the traditional Jewish foods served during Rosh Hashanah. Typically, a blessing, before eating, is said over two loaves of challah bread. The round shape stands for the circle of life. Apples dipped in honey symbolize the hope for a “sweet year” ahead. Tzimmes — a mixture made from carrots, cinnamon, yams, prunes, and honey — accompanies the main course, usually delicious beef brisket.
Sephardic Jews, of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern origin, serve a whole fish as a wish for prosperity, fertility, and good luck for the New Year.
I don’t care if you worship in a synagogue, a church, a mosque, a temple or don’t worship at all, but I do not have any tolerance for people who hate others.
I enjoy attending synagogue for the camaraderie that exists among everyone. Also, during a lull, someone sitting near me always has a joke to tell. Even rabbis, when delivering their sermons, often inject humour to keep their congregants alert and not have them succumb into a short snooze.
A rabbi that went on to become a renowned comedian was the late Jackie Mason. When I interviewed Mason in 2004, he revealed to me, “I was an ordained a rabbi, as were my three brothers, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In synagogue, I started telling more and more jokes, and after a while, a lot of gentiles would come to the congregation just to hear the sermons.”
Rabbi Sidney Shoham. the spiritual leader of Beth Zion Congregation, who passed away in 2015, always added a light touch to his sermons, no matter how serious the subject matter was. To give you an idea of his sharp sense of humour, I’ll relate an incident that happened back in 1971 when I was part of a trip to Israel that he organized.
It was Saturday morning in Tel Aviv and most of the group were going to attend synagogue services with the rabbi, but I had other plans. I had arranged for a taxi to take me to the beach for the day. When the taxi arrived the rabbi saw me and asked where I was headed. When I told him, there was no reprimand that I should instead be going to synagogue. That wasn’t his style. Instead he said, “I wish I could go swimming with you, but you know that I work on Saturdays.”
May the New Year bring you good health, happiness, sanity, and lots of laughter. Rabbi Shoham, who I still miss terribly, would have added, “It should also be meaningful.”
(0) comments
