Bernard Mendelman: Phooey on pumpkins

It’s October and at all the food markets the green stalks of my favourite veggie, sweet corn, have been replaced by ugly looking orange pumpkins. I could easily get through the rest of my life without pumpkins but that does not include the rock band, The Smashing Pumpkins, who will be performing in Montreal on October 26 at the Bell Centre.
I became disenchanted with pumpkins years ago, when after a sports event was over, I agreed to give an acquaintance a lift home from the stadium. He sat in the back seat, and it was only the following morning when I got into the car that I saw the mess all over the seats and floor. The guy I was nice enough to drive home obviously was munching from a bag of pumpkin seeds and after eating the roasted seeds he just spit out the shells. It’s a disgusting habit but I believe most people who eat pumpkin seeds don’t give a damn where the shells end up.
Someone once talked me into having pumpkin pie for dessert. Talk about spitting stuff out! Be honest with me. If you had the following choice of pies: apple; blueberry; raspberry; strawberry; rhubarb; peach; or my favourite, lemon cream pie — the kind they served for dessert at the departed but not forgotten Laurier Barbecue — would you choose pumpkin?
Pumpkin soup is something else I can live without. Who needs it when I can have barley, celery, mushroom, leek, potato, borsht, or my favourite, chicken soup with matzoh balls?
On the Food Network the other night they were baking pumpkin bread. Why would I ever want to eat that when I could have my choice of rye, kimmel, whole wheat, multigrain, pumpernickel or my favourite, challah?
Pumpkins were once recommended for removing freckles and curing snakebites, but I think that was just a bubbamaisse (grandmother’s tale). Besides, I have no freckles and chances of being bitten by a snake are rare.
I don’t ever expect to see a McPumpkin burger at McDonald’s. At pizza restaurants that serve an incredible selection of toppings, I can’t ever recall seeing a pumpkin one.
For those who like pumpkins, at Ferme Marineau in Laval you’ll find a huge pick-your-own pumpkin patch with over 30,000 pumpkins of more than 15 varieties. Years ago, a farmer sitting in his field during the month of October surrounded by all those pumpkins came up with one heck of a merchandising scheme. It would soon be Halloween. Why not hollow out a pumpkin and then carve it up to resemble a grotesque face and illuminate it by placing a candle inside. The farmer called his creation the jack-o’-lantern, derived from a character in British folktales. According to the story, the soul of a deceased person named Jack O’Lantern was barred from both heaven and hell and was condemned to wander the earth with his lantern. Place this on a lawn, porch or in a window and surely this would scare the hell out of young children when out trick or treating.
The truth is that kids aren’t even frightened by a jack-o’lantern. Children have nightmares after Halloween from spiders, bats, owls, crows, vultures, black cats, braying dogs, ghosts, aliens, ghouls, witches, goblins, zombies, mummies, werewolves along with Dracula, Frankenstein, Jason, and Freddy Kreuger. But an ugly, obese, lit up orange blob doesn’t faze them at all.
What also amazes me is the giant pumpkin growing contests that take place every year. Pumpkins have been grown that have weighed over 1,500 pounds. Why? Haven’t people got anything better to do with their time than growing colossal, oversized, freaky fruits?
Except for pumpkins I still enjoy Halloween, but I wish pumpkins would stop masquerading as an important fruit. In fact, for this Halloween, along with the mask I’ll still be wearing because of COVID-19, I plan to cut out a piece of that gourd skin, cover it with a strawberry, put it in my belly button and pretended that I’m masquerading as a cookie.
