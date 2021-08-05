Bernard Mendelman: My uncomfortable dining experience

This column was first published in July 2013 — It started out with a friend calling me on Monday evening that he and another couple we knew were getting together for dinner on Saturday night and if we would like to join them. I replied, “Certainly and we’re looking forward to it.”
Then it started to escalate. On Wednesday night he called again. Mutual acquaintances of theirs were visiting from Vancouver and would like to join us on Saturday night. I was beginning to feel a bit agitated. For me going out two on two is a fine way to dine out. Occasionally with three couples it also works out okay. Good food in pleasant surroundings with amiable conversation is a joyful way to spend an evening. But beyond that when the numbers swell and the table lengthens, I would rather not go.
Then my friend continued timidly, informing me that the Vancouver friends were here with another couple, who he insisted I knew (but I couldn’t recall) and naturally they would like to come along. My palms started sweating, as that now made five couples, but what could I do, so I meekly agreed. However that wasn’t the end of it. An e-mail arrived Thursday morning saying his brother and wife would also be joining us. That now made 12 people. But it didn’t end there. Friday morning, a friend of mine called asking what we were doing Saturday night and when I told him the plan, hesitatingly, I asked him if he and his wife would like to join us, hopefully he would say, some other time, but no he instead said, “Fine, we would love to join you. Just tell us where.”
That’s the rub. Figuring out where to go on such short notice and how to make everyone happy, especially when you don’t know all of the people attending and what are their eating preferences. Will it be Chinese, Thai, Greek, Indian or Italian cuisine? Maybe a steak house?
Its summer, so should we eat out on a terrace? I find eating outdoors is overrated. Even if you find a restaurant that has an outdoor space away from the noise and pollution of street traffic you still have to consider the weather. It may be too warm and humid or else too windy and everything on the table blows. You also have to be on guard for insects and bugs. Thankfully, we all agreed to eat indoors in an airconditioned restaurant.
Next we had to consider seating arrangements. Ideally, with 14 people you should be seated at a round table so you can converse with everyone. Problem is most restaurants only have tables for two or four and to accommodate more they just keep moving the tables together. Next, shall we split the bill, or does everyone pay for what they each order? This is a hassle for the serving people as they have to make separate bills, with some paying cash, others by credit cards. Considering this, we chose a Chinese restaurant, where we could share a number of dishes and split the bill, agreeing to add a 20% tip. With Chinese food, tea is the beverage of choice, so it eliminates arguing over who pays for beer, wine and liquor.
At the restaurant, there was no round table, so they arranged tables together. After the tables were finally assembled we then had to move because one of the group was bothered by an air duct blowing directly on her back. We then spent a half hour wallowing in indecision about what to order. Some don’t eat pork or shrimps. One couple are vegetarians, so we included meatless spring rolls and two vegetarian dishes.
We found ourselves seated at one end of the table, so we spent the whole evening in dull conversation with the couple next to us. Already famished, I overate, gobbling everything in sight. So I had stomach pains all night. I vowed if I ever get into a situation like this again, I would bow out, fibbing that I received an unexpected visit from my Toronto cousins, but I’m afraid they would only say, “Just bring them along.”
— By Bernard Mendelman
