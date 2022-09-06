Bernard Mendelman: My text on texting

Watching performers at a recent Just For Laughs show, I came to the realization that vocal communication, including facial expressions and body language, is so much different from texting. Jokes that require quirky facial movements, innuendos, and sarcasm seldom come through in a text message. So, if you text what you consider a funny one-liner to someone without telling it to them face-to-face, you never know their reaction — even if you add an emoji or a “hahahah” to indicate that it was supposed to be humorous.
I concede that texting is often a very efficient and fast way of sending messages, but it eliminates human contact and true dialogue. I also believe texting has made a sham of our English language, with all those abbreviations.
Some frequently used ones are LOL (Laughing out loud), IMO (In my opinion), TTYL (Talk to you later), and G2G (Got to go). Even seniors have gotten into the act and have come up with their own set of abbreviations, such as IMHO (Is my hearing-aid on?). WIWYA (When I Was Your Age), RULKM (Are You Leaving Kids Money?), and FWIW (Forgot Where I Was).
Then there is the story about the mother that texted her son who was spending a few days at a country resort. She ended the text with WTF. Her son texted her back and questioned, “Mom, do you know what that means?” She replied, “Sure, are you coming home Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday?”
OMG!
It’s not only the abbreviated spelling that bugs me, but people just don’t take the time to use proper grammar, including commas, and apostrophes. ALSO, WHEN DID PEOPLE START TEXTING EVERYTHING IN CAPITALS?
Then there’s the reverse — the people who never capitalize, even the beginnings of any sentence and then never even use a period.
There are spell check systems, but nobody seems to use them when texting. Not that the spell check system is perfect. Far from it. I find that spell check software will catch errors, such as transposed letters, but it will not save you from mistyping sets of words that sound the same but are spelled differently and have different meanings, such as they’re, there, and their.
I once texted out the following message: Annie won no hue one two daze food bawl con taste? Watt wasp they fine ale scare? The statement makes no sense at all, but since the words are all spelled correctly, a spell check system would not make any of the changes. A good editor (fortunately, I’m blessed with one of the best) would have corrected it to read: Anyone know who won today’s football contest? What was the final score?
Writing short, simple words and creating simple sentences with them takes more time than writing long, drawn-out paragraphs. Brevity is an acquired art. A college class was told to write a short story in as few words as possible. The story had to contain the following three subjects: religion, sexuality, and mystery. This was the one that was chosen the best: “Good God, I’m pregnant; I wonder who did it.”
There are those who don’t agree with me that texting is ruining this generation’s spelling skills. They tell me that abbreviations have always been part of the English language. They site “S.O.S.” as a perfect example. They claim texting is basically the same as using shorthand, which they taught us in school.
Reporters use abbreviations during an interview. Then, when they write the actual article, they use proper English and all the wordsmith tools that they can muster. They believe it’s the same with today’s students. That they are well aware of the differences between texting a message quickly and preparing an essay or a school report.
The following should definitely be two texting no-nos. You should never fire an employee by sending them a text, nor should you ever break up a relationship with your special someone through a text message. In conclusion, texting is NFM (Not For Me)
EDITOR’S NOTE: Writer Bernard Mendelman’s blatantly transparent attempt at sucking up was a success. A personal cheque is in the mail.
