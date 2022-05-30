Bernard Mendelman: My summer jobs during high school

It was the last week of June and I had completed Grade 9 at Baron Byng High School. I was 14 years old and during the summer I worked with my grandfather Morris Mendelman. He was the factory foreman of a children’s wear manufacturer.
It was the worst job I ever had. I worked from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. In the cutting room I helped roll out cloth on a table and then cut it into patterns where it went to the sewing room to become a child’s outer garment. At the end of the day my fingers would bleed. There was no break. It was so hot in the factory. All the windows were closed to keep in the humidity so the material would stay soft.
It was a sweat shop.
You worked mindlessly without stopping. Most of the cutters were young Polish or Russian immigrant Jews. They smoked continuously while they worked, and they all smelled of body odour. You were only allowed to go to the bathroom during the 45-minute lunch break. Surprisingly, these jobs were in demand because this factory paid slightly more than other places.
My grandfather, who called me “boychick”, closely monitored me and the workers. If an employee missed a day of work, his job was in jeopardy. Needless to say, I was glad to get back to school after the summer ended. Yet, those two months were the most time I ever spent with my grandfather. Although he had an elevated position he still had to answer to management.
Looking back, I’ve realized how difficult it must have been for him to provide for my grandmother and his seven children. I was elated when unions were formed a few years later and working conditions and wages started to improve in the garment industry.
The following summer after completing Grade 10, I got a summer job that I really enjoyed. I worked as an “office boy” for Schneider-Cardon, an advertising agency. Except for me, the firm consisted of the two principals along with a “girl Friday” named Fritzi that I became enamored with. I figured she was about 21 years old and at the age of 15 my hormones were working overtime.
Each day I had the pleasure of being with her, enthralled by her short skirts and tight sweaters. I hardly ever saw Cardon as he was out most of the day soliciting advertising, but I learned a lot about the business from Fritzi and Harold Schneider. Fritzi taught me the clerical and administrative duties to ensure that the organization ran smoothly and efficiently. I also developed multitasking skills. Their largest account was Paul Service Stores, a dry-cleaning company with numerous retail outlets. Schneider showed me how to write copy for them, determine their needs, and coordinate advertising and marketing campaigns.
The next summer, Schneider offered me a full-time job. The company was expanding, and he believed I had the skills to become an advertising executive. I was tempted by the invitation mostly because I would be able to work with Fritzi again, but instead I chose to take another direction which I will probably reveal in a future column.
About 50 years later I reacquainted myself with Schneider at a group art exhibition. He had now become an excellent artist specializing in abstract paintings and realistic sculptures. Schneider passed away in 2009, but his skills were inherited by his daughter Lynda Schneider Gratenstein, an established artist who has had a number of outstanding solo shows. Lynda told me, “My dad, my first teacher, taught me discipline, and that mastering drawing is the key for any artist.”
In 2002 Lynda fulfilled her long-time desire to participate in a joint exhibition with her dad. Held at the Gallery at Victoria Hall in Westmount, it drew rave reviews.
During the interim Schneider-Cardon had folded; the chain of Paul Service Stores was no longer in existence, and I never found out what ever had become of Fritzi. As for myself after graduating from high school I started taking courses at McGill University.
